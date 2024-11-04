Inside Kathy Griffin's Love Life After Her Randy Bick Split
Kathy Griffin's love life has largely been public information for as long as she's been in the spotlight. The "My Life on the PTSD List" tour comedian met her husband, Randy Bick, in 2011 and the two dated for eight years. After a brief split, the couple with an 18-year age gap got back together and were married on New Year's Day 2020. During their four years together, Beck supported Griffin through a lung cancer diagnosis and the ensuing health problems that came along with it. Griffin eventually filed for divorce in December 2023, citing irreconcilable differences.. Interestingly, it took quite a while for her estranged husband to receive the divorce papers, as even hiring a private investigator didn't help in locating him.
The two would eventually seem to reach a settlement agreement in the summer of 2024, leaving Kathy Griffin officially single and looking for love. Griffin sat down with People for an interview to promote her comedy tour and delve into what her love life looks like now. During the interview, she joked "I am open to darn near anything. Do you not know me? That's how I get in trouble. I had my eye on Marty Short, but that trollop Meryl Streep got in my way. You cannot trust these Hollywood phonies." So it does appear she remains unattached as of now.
So what is she doing instead?
The toll of her second divorce was tough, but Kathy Griffin has dedicated herself to her comedy tour. In the same interview with People, she said the shows let her keep going and that "Each show is truly a gift." According to Griffin, it's the laughter she's able to ignite on stage that has helped her get over her broken heart.
She would go on to say that she's "currently dating all of [her] audiences." For someone with the success Griffin has achieved, this is a great way to look at it. Dating her audiences is a safe play, as they'll continue to give her the support and affirmation she needs during such a tragic time. Even a lonely Valentine's Day at the beginning of the year wasn't enough to kill her spirit, as she did three shows that weekend and imagined all of the audience members as her personal Valentine.