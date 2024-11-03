The Drama Between Elon Musk And Robert Downey Jr.

Elon Musk cameoed in 2010's "Iron Man 2," but Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey Jr. would like that to be the end of Musk's association with the character. On the October 21, 2024 episode of the "On with Kara Swisher" podcast, host Swisher asked the actor his thoughts on Musk "cosplaying Tony Stark," the billionaire inventor, tech leader, and superhero Downey Jr. portrayed in the MCU.

"I've only met him a few times," Downey Jr. said, distancing himself from Musk. "I just wish that he would control his behavior a little more, but that's not on me ... I know that this idea of 'It's all okay 'cause we've gotta get to Mars' doesn't really hold water with me," Downey Jr. continued, referencing SpaceX's goal to send both unmanned and crewed shuttles to Mars. "But again, you know, you have to look at all that he's done that demonstrates why he's valuable."

Musk certainly has displayed questionable behavior in the years since his cameo, setting himself up for a fall from grace regardless of the scientific advancements his companies have made. He's cultivated X, formerly known as Twitter, into a space filled with hate and vitriol and has donated more than $70 million to support Donald Trump's presidential campaign, according to a quarterly filing with the Federal Election Commission, as reported by NPR.

