How Robert Downey Jr. Spends His Millions

Although his father had a surprising net worth at the time of his death, Robert Downey Jr. has reportedly surpassed it as the Marvel actor has amassed a large wealth over the course of his career. Helming the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark/Iron Man is a major factor toward his net worth, which Forbes said was $66 million in 2019 and Celebrity Net Worth said was up to $300 million by July 2024.

That same month at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Downey would be playing a new Marvel character in two new movies: the villainous Doctor Doom. Downey's payday is "significantly more" than the $80 million base pay that brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are believed to be getting for directing those two films, per an insider for Variety. Downey will also be getting access to perks such as a private jet and security while playing Doctor Doom.

Variety reported that Downey has gotten approximately $500 million to $600 million from the Marvel movies he's appeared in so far (not including the upcoming ones). But how does he spend the money he's earned? One thing he reportedly likes to buy is pricy, luxury accessories. According to Business Insider, watches and sneakers are some of Downey's favorites. He reportedly owns a $605,000 Greubel Forsey GMT Tourbillon watch and a $1,945 pair of Italian-made Givenchy Tyson sneakers, which were his shoes of choice for his 50th birthday party. They're definitely not the affordable sneakers other celebrities love.

