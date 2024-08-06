How Robert Downey Jr. Spends His Millions
Although his father had a surprising net worth at the time of his death, Robert Downey Jr. has reportedly surpassed it as the Marvel actor has amassed a large wealth over the course of his career. Helming the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark/Iron Man is a major factor toward his net worth, which Forbes said was $66 million in 2019 and Celebrity Net Worth said was up to $300 million by July 2024.
That same month at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Downey would be playing a new Marvel character in two new movies: the villainous Doctor Doom. Downey's payday is "significantly more" than the $80 million base pay that brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are believed to be getting for directing those two films, per an insider for Variety. Downey will also be getting access to perks such as a private jet and security while playing Doctor Doom.
Variety reported that Downey has gotten approximately $500 million to $600 million from the Marvel movies he's appeared in so far (not including the upcoming ones). But how does he spend the money he's earned? One thing he reportedly likes to buy is pricy, luxury accessories. According to Business Insider, watches and sneakers are some of Downey's favorites. He reportedly owns a $605,000 Greubel Forsey GMT Tourbillon watch and a $1,945 pair of Italian-made Givenchy Tyson sneakers, which were his shoes of choice for his 50th birthday party. They're definitely not the affordable sneakers other celebrities love.
One of Robert's properties has a unique guest house
Another thing Robert Downey Jr. likes to buy is vintage cars. Per Business Insider, one automobile in his collection is a 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302, which Downey helped customize. The "Iron Man" actor also has two homes: a sprawling Malibu property and an eclectic Hamptons home designed with a windmill. According to the Daily Mail, the Malibu home was purchased by Robert in 2009 for $13.4 million. The main home on the property is 3,384 square feet and was designed in the mid-century modern style. That California property has features such as a pool and a putting green.
The most notable feature is what Robert has dubbed "the Clubhouse," according to a 2022 interview in the New York Times. Robert and his wife, Susan Downey, added that 6,500-square-foot structure to their estate in 2015, after deciding to do so two years prior. It was created in the Binishell architectural style by Nicolò Bini, son of its inventor Dante Bini. Due to how it's made, the white, domed building was created in just a few hours. However, it sat empty for a few years and it took a while before the extra property was officially finished and ready for guests. Robert didn't provide a specific price tag but told the New York Times, "Let me put it this way. If this were a movie with a budget that we'd been charged with producing, we would have been fired 12 times."
Robert and Susan also have lots of animals
Another expense Robert Downey Jr. has is the upkeep of all his animals. Per the Daily Mail, his Malibu property houses creatures such as alpacas, cows, pygmy goats, and more. In addition to farm animals, he also has two cats. Those feline friends, Montgomery and D'Artagnan, were also featured in the Architectural Digest "Open Door" tour of Robert and Susan Downey's Hamptons home, adorned with a large windmill. Called the Edward DeRose Windmill Cottage, according to Fancy Pants Homes, it was expanded into a real home after being built as a playhouse. The outlet stated that Robert paid about $10.5 million for it in 2016.
While being filmed for "Open Door" in 2017, Robert and Susan showed that despite their wealth, they aren't that different from other cat lovers. One sign they take good care of their animals is the "DON'T LET THE CATS OUT!!" signs taped to multiple doors in the windmill home. "One of our elements of high design are these signs everywhere," Robert quipped. "Because nothing matters except them not getting out."
Later in the video, Susan showed the signs too, and said, "Once again, the most important piece of art in the house." Montgomery and D'Artagnan were able to make their Architectural Digest debut when the camera crew joined Susan and Robert inside the windmill, which has become Susan's office. Needless to say, they likely live as very pampered pets.