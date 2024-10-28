Prince William Accidentally Confirms Harry Is On His Heart Amid Estrangement

William, Prince of Wales, candidly, and somewhat shockingly, referred to his brother, Prince Harry, in a new documentary that is set to air on ITV later this week. In a clip from "Prince William: We Can End Homelessness" that was shared on October 26, 2024, William sweetly reminisced about a seminal outing the boys took with their dearly departed mother, Princess Diana, to a charity for homeless people. "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect," he recalled (via YouTube).

Although the prince didn't share anything further about the status of their relationship or the warring brothers' ongoing estrangement, William's comments mark the first time that he's really mentioned Harry in years — at least publicly. William and Harry haven't spoken since Prince Philip's funeral back in 2021. They've been at odds for a while, with Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family reportedly being a major breaking point. The once close siblings have seen each another in the time since, but they haven't exchanged more than pleasantries at best — and that's giving them the benefit of the doubt.