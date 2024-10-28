Trump's Big Madison Square Garden Debut Gets Undercut By His Biggest Insecurity - A Bored Crowd
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is known for his fiery speeches and doesn't shy away from going after his opponents. His fans and followers love it when he begins his campaign rally's with his unique vigor and discusses his vision for the country. Unsurprisingly, his speech at Madison Square Garden started in a similar fashion and wooed Republican supporters. However, the energy in the room seemed to shift quickly, with many people allegedly leaving the venue shortly after Trump started his address.
CNN correspondent DJ Judd, who was present at the rally, posted pictures on social media and claimed that the Republican nominee took the stage about two hours late. By that time, some of his ardent fans had reportedly already left the stadium. Moreover, these pictures showcase a plethora of empty seats, suggesting that people started heading toward the exit gates while he was still speaking. "Perhaps mindful of how late it's getting, supporters have begun streaming for the exits, even though he's still speaking," Judd wrote on X. Elsewhere, Democratic influencer Brian Krassenstein posted a video on the platform and alleged that MAGA supporters started storming the exit gates after Trump began his rally at Madison Square Garden.
Several Trump supporters claimed that the venue was almost full throughout his speech. However, they didn't deny the reports of people leaving early. The pictures and videos of people leaving Trump's campaign rally early spread like wildfire on social media, giving Kamala Harris and her team a chance to take a dig at her opponent.
Kamala Harris and her team mocked Donald Trump for boring his supporters
Even though it's hard to tell how many people left Madison Square Garden while Donald Trump was speaking, the aforementioned reports were enough for Kamala Harris and her team to poke fun at him. The official presidential candidate from the Democratic Party slammed her opponent on X, labeling him "unstable" and "unhinged". Additionally, she accused Trump of failing to deliver on his pledges. "Donald Trump makes promises and always fails to deliver," Harris wrote.
Harris' director of rapid response, Ammar Moussa, belittled Trump for a boring address, claiming that even his hardcore supporters were getting exhausted from his speeches. "Even Trump supporters are tired of his long rambling performances focused entirely on himself," she wrote on X. This is not the first time Trump has been accused of making his followers feel exhausted at his election rallies. In August 2024, a video clip went viral on social media that showed people yawning as the Republican nominee addressed the crowd.
According to The New York Times, Trump spoke for one hour and twenty minutes at Madison Square Garden. As always, he continued to bash Harris and her team for their misguided policies. He also claimed that the Democratic Party was being controlled by an "amorphous group" of highly influential people. Although he continued to repeat what he said in his earlier rallies, it seems some of his dedicated followers are feeling a bit fatigued by his rhetoric and late appearances.