Trump's Big Madison Square Garden Debut Gets Undercut By His Biggest Insecurity - A Bored Crowd

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is known for his fiery speeches and doesn't shy away from going after his opponents. His fans and followers love it when he begins his campaign rally's with his unique vigor and discusses his vision for the country. Unsurprisingly, his speech at Madison Square Garden started in a similar fashion and wooed Republican supporters. However, the energy in the room seemed to shift quickly, with many people allegedly leaving the venue shortly after Trump started his address.

CNN correspondent DJ Judd, who was present at the rally, posted pictures on social media and claimed that the Republican nominee took the stage about two hours late. By that time, some of his ardent fans had reportedly already left the stadium. Moreover, these pictures showcase a plethora of empty seats, suggesting that people started heading toward the exit gates while he was still speaking. "Perhaps mindful of how late it's getting, supporters have begun streaming for the exits, even though he's still speaking," Judd wrote on X. Elsewhere, Democratic influencer Brian Krassenstein posted a video on the platform and alleged that MAGA supporters started storming the exit gates after Trump began his rally at Madison Square Garden.

Several Trump supporters claimed that the venue was almost full throughout his speech. However, they didn't deny the reports of people leaving early. The pictures and videos of people leaving Trump's campaign rally early spread like wildfire on social media, giving Kamala Harris and her team a chance to take a dig at her opponent.