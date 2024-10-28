Barack Obama Takes Second Place For Doug Emhoff When It Comes To Kamala's Famous Friends

As November 5, 2024 looms, Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump are ramping up their campaigning efforts. While planning for Harris' "When We Vote We Win" concert on October 28 was under way, she met with musical legend Bruce Springsteen, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff could hardly hide his excitement. Harris has plenty of famous friends, including former President Barack Obama, but clearly all these people pale in comparison to The Boss.

In a candid video Harris posted to X, formerly Twitter, she and Obama can be seen making conversation with Springsteen, and the vice president shared how excited her husband was about the rocker compared to Obama. "My husband just called, and I was in with the president, and I put him on speaker, and I said, 'Honey, guess who I'm with?' and he said, 'Bruce Springsteen?" Harris laughed. "He was not excited or interested." Obama then joked that Emhoff left him out in the cold. Harris leaned into the diss by captioning the clip, "On the trail with the Boss (and President Obama)."

Emhoff later retweeted the video writing, "Barack, you know I love you—but c'mon, it's THE BOSS!" Obama replied with a retweet of his own, "Look, I get it!" with a shrug emoji. Needless to say, supporters in the comments were enjoying the friendly banter.

