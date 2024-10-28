Barack Obama Takes Second Place For Doug Emhoff When It Comes To Kamala's Famous Friends
As November 5, 2024 looms, Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump are ramping up their campaigning efforts. While planning for Harris' "When We Vote We Win" concert on October 28 was under way, she met with musical legend Bruce Springsteen, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff could hardly hide his excitement. Harris has plenty of famous friends, including former President Barack Obama, but clearly all these people pale in comparison to The Boss.
In a candid video Harris posted to X, formerly Twitter, she and Obama can be seen making conversation with Springsteen, and the vice president shared how excited her husband was about the rocker compared to Obama. "My husband just called, and I was in with the president, and I put him on speaker, and I said, 'Honey, guess who I'm with?' and he said, 'Bruce Springsteen?" Harris laughed. "He was not excited or interested." Obama then joked that Emhoff left him out in the cold. Harris leaned into the diss by captioning the clip, "On the trail with the Boss (and President Obama)."
Emhoff later retweeted the video writing, "Barack, you know I love you—but c'mon, it's THE BOSS!" Obama replied with a retweet of his own, "Look, I get it!" with a shrug emoji. Needless to say, supporters in the comments were enjoying the friendly banter.
Springsteen has been an asset to the Harris-Walz campaign
Much like Barack Obama has gone out of his way to throw his support behind Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her for president, Bruce Springsteen has shown similar support. It possibly made Doug Emhoff adore him even more.
At the beginning of October, the musician took to Instagram to endorse Harris and urge his followers to vote blue in the coming election. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime," the rocker said. "His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American." Springsteen went on to remind fans that the coming election is one of the most important in the country's history and to use their vote wisely.
Springsteen's endorsement echoed what Obama said during his speech at the Democratic National Convention. "We don't need four more years of bluster and chaos. We've seen that movie. And we all know that the sequel's usually worse," the former president cautioned (via NPR). He also called Trump "dangerous," adding, "We want something better. We want to be better."