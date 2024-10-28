Kimberly Guilfoyle's Photoshop Habits Get Out Of Control In Nonstop Bizarre Posts
During the final weekend in October 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle's Facetune app might have gotten a real workout. Guilfoyle seemingly photoshopped her pictures too much again, sharing multiple snapshots on her Instagram account that did not look natural by any definition of the word. A collection of photos from Donald Trump rallies in Pennsylvania showed a smiling Guilfoyle in a bright pink jacket. In many of the photos, her face looked as glossy as a magazine cover — even when she met a small child at one of the events.
It seems Guilfoyle's most egregious photoshop moment was in a selfie shared by Richard Grenell, part of which can be seen above. While Grenell and Alina Habba looked like their normal selves in the picture snapped at Madison Square Garden, Guilfoyle had the appearance of a cartoon character with the proportions of her glossy, pouty lips. Additionally, any wrinkles on her face were nowhere to be seen, adding further evidence to the belief that Guilfoyle's airbrushed look is not just from makeup.
Guilfoyle looks totally different in a side-by-side comparison of the same pic
Kimberly Guilfoyle has had a few Instagram vs. reality moments, like at the 2024 Republican National Convention, thanks to her penchant for photoshop. Her late October campaign events were no different. Chad Wolf shared a carousel of photos from one of the Pennsylvania events for Donald Trump, including a picture featuring a smiling Guilfoyle alongside Wolf and other Trump supporters (as seen above-left). But when it was Guilfoyle's turn to share photos from that event, her face looked noticeably different.
Guilfoyle's version of the picture, as seen above-right, showed her face looking smoother and even a little tanner than in the original version. Her hair also seemed to have the smallest bit of extra volume. The other photos Guilfoyle posted in that same carousel had the same glossy, unnatural sheen. Will the next campaign stop produce more content for Guilfoyle to photoshop and Facetune? Signs point to yes.