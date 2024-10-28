Kimberly Guilfoyle's Photoshop Habits Get Out Of Control In Nonstop Bizarre Posts

During the final weekend in October 2024, Kimberly Guilfoyle's Facetune app might have gotten a real workout. Guilfoyle seemingly photoshopped her pictures too much again, sharing multiple snapshots on her Instagram account that did not look natural by any definition of the word. A collection of photos from Donald Trump rallies in Pennsylvania showed a smiling Guilfoyle in a bright pink jacket. In many of the photos, her face looked as glossy as a magazine cover — even when she met a small child at one of the events.

It seems Guilfoyle's most egregious photoshop moment was in a selfie shared by Richard Grenell, part of which can be seen above. While Grenell and Alina Habba looked like their normal selves in the picture snapped at Madison Square Garden, Guilfoyle had the appearance of a cartoon character with the proportions of her glossy, pouty lips. Additionally, any wrinkles on her face were nowhere to be seen, adding further evidence to the belief that Guilfoyle's airbrushed look is not just from makeup.