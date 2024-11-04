The Biggest Bombshells From Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir

It would be many years until Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson, but the two famous children crossed paths when she was just 6 years old. In her memoir, she notes that the King of Pop came to one of her father's Las Vegas shows when she was only a kid. By doing some math on their birthdays, that would mean that Jackson was around 16 years old at the time. Later, Jackson invited Priscilla Presley out to dinner, which Lisa Marie later claimed was all in hopes that she would be joining her mom.

Advertisement

The two later became romantically involved in 1994, when Lisa Marie was fresh off a divorce from her first husband, Danny Keough (with whom she has two children, including Riley Keough). She and Jackson met up in Las Vegas and spent eight days together. Lisa Marie talks about them staying up all night chatting, and by the end of their extended stay in Vegas, she writes that Michael confessed his love for her. "'I don't know if you've noticed, but I'm completely gone in love with you,'" she wrote. "By then, I felt I was in love with him too."

Lisa Marie also writes that at the time, Jackson was 35 years old and claimed to still be a virgin, though "physical stuff started happening" between them. The two got married in May 1994 and then divorced in 1996, with Lisa Marie's tragic past returning as she saw similar "behaviors" in Jackson as she had in her father — including the hiring of a private doctor to administer pain medication.

Advertisement