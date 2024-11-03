How Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Make Time For Their Marriage Amid Politics

Kamala Harris' life got busier than usual in 2024, as she continued performing her duties as Joe Biden's VP while also campaigning for the position of president — all while making time for her husband. Having the public eye on her can definitely put strain on her marriage to the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff. Kamala Harris and Doug had a genuine meet-cute, first linking up in 2013, and they have been married since 2014. In a somewhat serendipitous coincidence, Kamala Harris accepted the presidential nomination on their 10th anniversary.

Advertisement

This has also thrust Doug into the spotlight, making him confront his past. He has to do so favorably for his wife's image. For example, when his affair during his first marriage made headlines, he addressed it and took responsibility in an interview with CNN. His ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also added, "These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I." It is clear that the blended family has not been an issue since she was willing to speak out with no animosity.

Doug discussed how his life has changed in more detail on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on September 5, 2024. Obviously, Harris being in such a high position in government will affect the couple's relationship dynamic. Doug is nothing but supportive, but he does admit that campaigning has taken a toll on their relationship. "Since that moment, it's just been hustle, hustle, hustle," he explained. And his wife's response to his gleeful reaction to her televised appearances is, "Stop. Focus. We've got to win this thing."

Advertisement