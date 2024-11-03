How Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff Make Time For Their Marriage Amid Politics
Kamala Harris' life got busier than usual in 2024, as she continued performing her duties as Joe Biden's VP while also campaigning for the position of president — all while making time for her husband. Having the public eye on her can definitely put strain on her marriage to the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff. Kamala Harris and Doug had a genuine meet-cute, first linking up in 2013, and they have been married since 2014. In a somewhat serendipitous coincidence, Kamala Harris accepted the presidential nomination on their 10th anniversary.
This has also thrust Doug into the spotlight, making him confront his past. He has to do so favorably for his wife's image. For example, when his affair during his first marriage made headlines, he addressed it and took responsibility in an interview with CNN. His ex-wife, Kerstin Emhoff, also added, "These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I." It is clear that the blended family has not been an issue since she was willing to speak out with no animosity.
Doug discussed how his life has changed in more detail on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on September 5, 2024. Obviously, Harris being in such a high position in government will affect the couple's relationship dynamic. Doug is nothing but supportive, but he does admit that campaigning has taken a toll on their relationship. "Since that moment, it's just been hustle, hustle, hustle," he explained. And his wife's response to his gleeful reaction to her televised appearances is, "Stop. Focus. We've got to win this thing."
It's a challenge, but they complement each other
Kamala Harris' candidacy itself is a huge milestone, because she is running to be the first-ever woman president who is also Black and South Asian. Kamala Harris already made history in her role as vice president. Doug Emhoff, as her husband, is bundled in this milestone, because there has never been a first gentleman of the United States before.
Obviously, campaigning for such a high-profile position can put a strain on any relationship. But, Emhoff has supported his wife through it all because it is important to her — and they do get to spend time together on the campaign trail. "I'm crawling over glass," he shared to a group of Harris supporters (via USA Today). Despite the feeling, though, he assured voters that Kamala is a "badass" who is more than capable of serving as president. This has not gone unnoticed. In fact, a Harris volunteer named Carol Vinatieri stated, "I love him. I think that his support of his wife is exactly what I want to see white men in America doing. I think that he is representing what it looks like to stand behind a powerful woman."
In an interview with People, Kamala stated the significance of certain moments at the start and end of the day to ensure that they have time as husband and wife and not vice president and second husband. "The morning check-in is a little more procedural: 'Where are you today? Love you too. Have a great day.' But to the extent we're able to have that connection at night, it's really couple time: time talking about kids, family and very little about the workings of our days."