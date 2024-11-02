The False Rumor People Believe About Nicole Kidman & Donald Trump

In 2020, Nicole Kidman came under some heat (and praise by some) for allegedly joining unlikely political adviser Kid Rock in coming out as pro-Trump. Not only that, but it was alleged that the Australian-American actress claimed that Donald Trump was the best president in the history of the country, and many people believed that she said this. However, notice how there aren't any quotation marks there? This wouldn't be the first time a celebrity has been questionably accused of being a Trump supporter — it's also happened to Travis Kelce.

In Kidman's case, a social media post went viral that included her purported statement and a link to an article on the Tech 2 Knowledge website, which made the same claim about her Trump praise. But there's a reason you shouldn't believe everything you read or see on the internet.

Fact-checkers with the AP investigated the article and viral Facebook post shortly after its circulation. It appears that the post was using a 2017 BBC interview Kidman participated in with Victoria Derbyshire to spin its story. The result of the investigation was that at no point in the 15-minute interview did Kidman say that Trump was the best president, nor did she say that people should respect him, as was also claimed. The AP wrote off the content of the post and article as false, however, many people did believe the rumor, thanks to what Kidman actually said.

