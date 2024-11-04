Trump Will Never Wear A Pair Of Jeans - Here's Why
While several '90s denim trends are totally back in style, Former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign definitely did not embrace one of America's favorite fashion staples. Aside from his golfing outings, the "Apprentice" alum is always suited up. That's understandable for someone in Trump's position, but has he ever heard of a casual Friday? Fellow former presidents like Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama have all been spotted in jeans while in office. But the divisive politician reportedly hasn't worn them in decades. Even at casual events during his presidency, like the annual Easter Egg Roll, Trump stuck to his suit and tie.
There's nothing wrong with nixing denim but the average American likely can't relate to someone who is constantly dressed in full business attire. But the former president seemingly wants to maintain a formal appearance at all times. "You'll never just see him in a T-shirt and jeans — he's going to be in a suit," his longtime butler, Anthony Senecal, informed Buzzfeed (via The Independent). He confirmed that Trump once owned a pair for ski trips but "when the skiing stopped, the jeans disappeared." Trump's anti-casual style seems to have been passed down to his youngest son Barron Trump, who you'll also rarely catch wearing anything other than a suit.
As Melania Trump famously told ABC News, in 2013, when her beloved son was just seven: "He likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy." While she didn't speak about jeans specifically, the former model did confirm that Barron, whom she lovingly called "Mini-Donald," was definitely "not a sweatpants child."
Trump's fashion choices may be to mask his weight
Although Donald's Trump choice to avoid jeans entirely appears to be a way to maintain a business-professional look at all times, some of his other fashion choices are arguably aimed at disguising his weight and body shape. Over the years, the controversial politician has consistently sparked buzz online for his unique style, including Trump's excessively long ties, which often go far past his waist. In Chris Christie's memoir, "Let Me Finish," he revealed that the former president actually admitted to him that he wore his ties long because it was "slenderizing" (via The Guardian).
"Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business!" pic.twitter.com/k8xUJcGKjz
— Margo Martin (@margommartin) August 13, 2024
Social media had a field day in August 2024 when a photo of Trump's interview with Elon Musk circulated online, which showed him wearing shoulder pads that were noticeably bulging out of his suit. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, even teased that the Republican candidate looked like a "middle linebacker." Menswear expert Derek Guy attempted to unpack the outdated accessory choice, writing: "Trump's tailoring is done in a way to conceal his weight. His shoulders are relatively narrow compared to his waist, which gives his body a somewhat rectangular shape."
Guy asserted that the former president could genuinely benefit from some padding around the shoulder area to balance out his torso since, generally speaking, heavily padded shoulders make a "silhouette look more powerful, authoritative, and formal." However, Trump's ploy to level out his figure was exposed when he sat down and his jacket rode up, which caused his shoulder pads to bunch up.