Trump Will Never Wear A Pair Of Jeans - Here's Why

While several '90s denim trends are totally back in style, Former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign definitely did not embrace one of America's favorite fashion staples. Aside from his golfing outings, the "Apprentice" alum is always suited up. That's understandable for someone in Trump's position, but has he ever heard of a casual Friday? Fellow former presidents like Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama have all been spotted in jeans while in office. But the divisive politician reportedly hasn't worn them in decades. Even at casual events during his presidency, like the annual Easter Egg Roll, Trump stuck to his suit and tie.

Advertisement

There's nothing wrong with nixing denim but the average American likely can't relate to someone who is constantly dressed in full business attire. But the former president seemingly wants to maintain a formal appearance at all times. "You'll never just see him in a T-shirt and jeans — he's going to be in a suit," his longtime butler, Anthony Senecal, informed Buzzfeed (via The Independent). He confirmed that Trump once owned a pair for ski trips but "when the skiing stopped, the jeans disappeared." Trump's anti-casual style seems to have been passed down to his youngest son Barron Trump, who you'll also rarely catch wearing anything other than a suit.

As Melania Trump famously told ABC News, in 2013, when her beloved son was just seven: "He likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy." While she didn't speak about jeans specifically, the former model did confirm that Barron, whom she lovingly called "Mini-Donald," was definitely "not a sweatpants child."

Advertisement