Why You'll Rarely Catch Barron Trump Wearing Anything Other Than A Suit

As Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump has all the opportunities in the world and has surely had access to more luxuries than the average child. Melania Trump even claimed that he used high-end moisturizer from her own skincare line when he was 7. As she proudly informed ABC News, "I put it on him from head to toe. He likes it!" of the Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer, which retailed for a whopping $150 per ounce. Suffice it to say, Barron was raised to have expensive taste. In addition to likely getting pressure from his parents to look and act posh at all times, the former first son also has the constant attention from the media and the public to worry about — not all of it positive, either.

Barron was only 11 when a 2017 Daily Caller op-ed headlined "It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House" put him on blast for his casual wear. As the piece argued, "The youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public."

The offending outfit, naturally, wasn't sweatpants but a pair of shorts and a red graphic tee featuring a shark (in other words, a typical ensemble for a young boy his age). Still, next to Barron's suit-clad father and his mom's chic tea-length dress and nude pumps, the comparatively dressed-down look was enough to elicit some negative press.