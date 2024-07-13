Why You'll Rarely Catch Barron Trump Wearing Anything Other Than A Suit
Former President Donald Trump's youngest child, Barron Trump, managed to remain almost completely out of the spotlight during his childhood. Now that he has turned 18, though, it's possible that Barron won't stay on the sidelines quite as much in adulthood. Whether we see him more in the years to come or not, there's one thing we aren't likely to ever catch Barron doing: Slumming it in his sweats. Back in 2013, when Barron was 7 years old, his mom, Melania Trump, spoke to ABC News about the youngster's penchant for always dressing to the nines.
"He's not a sweatpants child," she proudly confirmed. According to the former first lady, "He doesn't mind putting on [a suit] — but not every day — and he likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy." In fact, Melania even claimed that she referred to her son as "'Mini-Donald." Despite Barron's staunchly private tendencies, when he has attended public events over the years, he typically sports a suit or another elevated ensemble. Clearly the youngest Trump child appreciates fancy attire more than the average teenager, but the reason why is complicated.
Barron Trump received criticism when he dressed like a typical kid
As Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump has all the opportunities in the world and has surely had access to more luxuries than the average child. Melania Trump even claimed that he used high-end moisturizer from her own skincare line when he was 7. As she proudly informed ABC News, "I put it on him from head to toe. He likes it!" of the Caviar Complex C6 moisturizer, which retailed for a whopping $150 per ounce. Suffice it to say, Barron was raised to have expensive taste. In addition to likely getting pressure from his parents to look and act posh at all times, the former first son also has the constant attention from the media and the public to worry about — not all of it positive, either.
Barron was only 11 when a 2017 Daily Caller op-ed headlined "It's High Time Barron Trump Starts Dressing Like He's In the White House" put him on blast for his casual wear. As the piece argued, "The youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public."
The offending outfit, naturally, wasn't sweatpants but a pair of shorts and a red graphic tee featuring a shark (in other words, a typical ensemble for a young boy his age). Still, next to Barron's suit-clad father and his mom's chic tea-length dress and nude pumps, the comparatively dressed-down look was enough to elicit some negative press.
Barron's preference for formalwear may be another way he avoids the spotlight
Whenever Barron Trump did opt to dress like a typical child in casual attire during Donald Trump's presidency, his fashion choices often caused a stir. Thus, it's reasonable to assume that pressure from the outside world may have influenced the former first son to dress up more — especially considering the fact that he has always seemed to avoid public attention as much as possible. Beyond this, his dad also seems hyper-focused on his son's looks (Donald brings up Barron's height constantly). Further, the controversial politician often has almost nothing to say about Barron other than comments on his appearance.
When asked about his youngest child during a 2024 Fox News interview, for instance, Donald shared, "He's amazing, actually, and he's tall, good-looking [...] He's a very smart guy, he's a very tall guy." Barron has surely changed in numerous ways since he was a kid but when he does make public appearances — even in more recent years, like at Donald's July 2024 Florida campaign rally – the former first son is still partial to more sophisticated attire. Whether this is just Barron's way of expressing himself and showing admiration for his dad or another means of avoiding extra public attention may not be so cut and dry.