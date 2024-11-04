The Role Matthew Perry's Sister Filled After His Death To Honor His Life

Matthew Perry's family is working to keep his legacy of helping others alive. "He made it a big focus of his life to help other people, to encourage other people to say, 'I need help.' He tried to make people see that was a brave thing," his sister, Caitlin Morrison, told TODAY. "When someone came and asked him for help, he would drop everything and do it," added another of Perry's sisters, Emily Morrison. "No matter where he was in life."

Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, shared that she was never able to help her son overcome his addiction, and this reality has fueled her desire to help Caitlin in her work for the foundation. "The one thing I have to learn — (and it's) very hard to — is you've got to stop blaming yourself," said Suzanne. "Because you don't understand what your child or what your husband or wife is going through. And you've got to stop, because it tears you up." Suzanne shared that she visits her son at the cemetery when she catches herself reaching for her phone to call him.

The focus of the Matthew Perry Foundation is to provide support to those battling addiction after they go through treatment. This includes resources like shelter, food support, and job training. Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, shared, "What he taught the world was that no amount of money will cure an addict. It needs something else. And that's what we are trying to do."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).