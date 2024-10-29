Trump Proves He Can't Get Michelle Obama's Takedown Out Of His Head

Former President Donald Trump ominously warned Michelle Obama that she made a grave error by calling out his bad behavior, during his final days of campaigning for the 2024 presidential elections. It was in response to the former first lady's recent words to those not questioning the Republican presidential candidate's "erratic behavior" and ignoring his "gross incompetence," per The Independent. With election day touching the horizon, the rhetoric is becoming increasingly heated; Trump continues to fixate on his opponent so as to not lose his grip on voters' attention, while Vice President Kamala Harris and her supporters attempt to expose the cracks in the divisive politician's campaign.

Trump's comments were made during a rally in Atlanta on Monday, October 28, during which he mused, "You know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). His reaction came after Obama slammed the Republican presidential candidate in a speech on Saturday, while campaigning with Democratic candidate Harris. Trump continued: "I always tried to be so nice and respectful. Oh, oh, she opened up a little bit of — a little bit of a box. She opened up a little bit of something. Oh, she was nasty, woo. Shouldn't be that way. That was a big mistake that she made." He neglected to further explain his threat to Obama and left it at that, a clear sign that her words got to him.

