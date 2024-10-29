Trump Proves He Can't Get Michelle Obama's Takedown Out Of His Head
Former President Donald Trump ominously warned Michelle Obama that she made a grave error by calling out his bad behavior, during his final days of campaigning for the 2024 presidential elections. It was in response to the former first lady's recent words to those not questioning the Republican presidential candidate's "erratic behavior" and ignoring his "gross incompetence," per The Independent. With election day touching the horizon, the rhetoric is becoming increasingly heated; Trump continues to fixate on his opponent so as to not lose his grip on voters' attention, while Vice President Kamala Harris and her supporters attempt to expose the cracks in the divisive politician's campaign.
Trump's comments were made during a rally in Atlanta on Monday, October 28, during which he mused, "You know who was nasty to me? Michelle Obama," (via X, formerly known as Twitter). His reaction came after Obama slammed the Republican presidential candidate in a speech on Saturday, while campaigning with Democratic candidate Harris. Trump continued: "I always tried to be so nice and respectful. Oh, oh, she opened up a little bit of — a little bit of a box. She opened up a little bit of something. Oh, she was nasty, woo. Shouldn't be that way. That was a big mistake that she made." He neglected to further explain his threat to Obama and left it at that, a clear sign that her words got to him.
Michelle Obama voiced her frustration with Trump's behavior
In Michigan on October 26, 2024, Michelle Obama — who has notably thrown shade at Donald Trump before — pointed out a potential disparity between reactions from the public to Kamala Harris and her controversial opponent. "I hope you forgive me if I'm a little frustrated that some of us are choosing to ignore Donald Trump's gross incompetence while asking Kamala to dazzle us at every turn," she argued (via CNN). Michelle further claimed that too many people were giving Trump the benefit of the doubt, noting: "We are indifferent to his erratic behavior, his obvious mental decline, his history as a convicted felon, a known slum lord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse."
The Obamas have consistently, and very publicly, voiced their disdain for the former president throughout the 2024 campaign. Barack Obama recently criticized Trump specifically for the disparaging comments made by the speakers who warmed up the podium for him during his rally at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Sunday. "So, the man holds this big rally at Madison Square Garden, and the warm-up speakers were saying the most — were trotting out and peddling the most racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes," he asserted (via ABC News), also pointing out that the comedian who helped open the show, Tony Hinchcliffe, called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
It was met with massive backlash, prompting Trump's team to release a statement. Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the campaign, clarified to The New York Times that the offensive joke "does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."