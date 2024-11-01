Whatever Happened To Brooke Hogan?

During the 1980s and 1990s, there was no bigger figure in the world of professional wrestling than Brooke Hogan's father, Hulk Hogan. Having translated his popularity in the WWF (later changed to WWE) to mainstream stardom, Hulk starred in movies, TV series, and became a fixture in the pop culture landscape by declaring, "Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you?"

As his wrestling career seemingly wound down in the 2000s, the erstwhile Terry Bollea followed in the footsteps of Ozzy Osbourne and his family by entering the milieu of reality television with "Hogan Knows Best." The VH1 series proved to be a hit with viewers, running for four seasons between 2005 and 2007 while taking viewers inside his family life. "Hogan Knows Best" introduced his wife Linda and their two teenage kids, Nick and Brooke.

For Brooke, the show served as a launching pad for a music career, with the series following her father's attempts to use his fame to propel her toward pop stardom. Of course, those who've followed the family's trajectory since then know that Hulk and Linda's marriage ended in a particularly messy divorce. But what happened to the aspiring singer after the show ended? It's been a tumultuous, bumpy ride, so buckle up.

