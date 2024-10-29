Who Is Tony Hinchcliffe? What We Know About The Controversial Comedian From Trump's MSG Rally

Throughout his 2024 campaign, Donald Trump has never shied away from controversy, and his supporters are generally forgiving of his outspokenness. However, when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe spoke at his October 2024 rally at Madison Square Garden, some of Trump's allies were left in disbelief. Among other questionable jokes, Hinchcliffe included some eyebrow-raising commentary on Puerto Rico, saying: "I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico."

Off-color jokes can be funny in some cases, but Hinchcliffe's description of the U.S. territory was in extremely poor taste, even for a Trump rally. Hinchcliffe's comments have generated backlash on both sides of the aisle and led Trump to try to create some distance between the comedian and himself. Trump went the plausible deniability route, telling ABC News: "I don't know [Hinchcliffe], someone put him up there. I don't know who he is."

Unfortunately, given Hinchcliffe's history of standing by his racist jokes, it's unlikely the controversial comedian will apologize anytime soon. Here's everything we know about Hinchcliffe and his willingness to cross the line for laughs.