Alina Habba's Wild MSG Rally Appearance Hints She's The Biggest Attention Seeker In Trump's Circle

Alina Habba loves to flaunt her support for former President Donald Trump, and she's not afraid to wear what she wants while doing so. She's been out on the campaign trail showing her support, wearing a lingerie-inspired gown at a Mar-a-Lago event, sporting a leather minidress at a speaking engagement, and even building odd outfits around her bedazzled MAGA clutch bag. So, anyone who is familiar with Habba and her wardrobe. likely wasn't surprised to see the lawyer taking the stage at Trump's Madison Square Garden campaign rally on October 27 in a very elaborate ensemble. Habba may be one of Trump's biggest fans, but that doesn't mean she holds back from stealing the spotlight away from the second-time presidential hopeful.

Habba stepped onto Trump's rally stage dressed in head-to-toe red. She carried a sequin-covered jacket draped over her shoulders. One sleeve featured the number 45, while the other featured 47, referencing Trump's time as the 45th president of the United States and her belief that he will be the 47th. The back of the jacket read "MAGA" in bold red letters. Habba clearly loves a good fashion statement, but she went a step further than sporting this over-the-top jacket. When she arrived onstage, she draped the jacket over the front of the podium. "You see, I put my MAGA jacket to trigger Hillary Clinton," she said before adjusting the jacket and saying "there you go, Hill," per X, formerly known as Twitter.

