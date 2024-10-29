Eric Trump's One-Sided Feud With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Hits A New Low

Eric Trump, who has arguably gone through a complete transformation, is continuing his trend of slandering Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex. The son of former President Donald Trump first spoke against Prince Harry and his wife, using some choice words to describe the couple during an interview with conservative media company GB News in August 2024. Some may think Harry and Meghan are breaking the royal rules, and Eric seems to share this opinion.

In the interview, Eric infers that he does not want Harry or Meghan living in the United States. "You know, that's a very sacred institution, and you can happily have those two back. We'll happily send them back from America, you can have them back over here, but I'm not sure you guys want them any more than we might not want them anymore," Eric expressed. "They feel like they're on a little bit of an island of their own."

Eric went on to describe Harry and Meghan as ungrateful people, which is a bit of an attack, to say the least. "Listen, you can always have bad actors in anything, you can always have spoiled apples in every orchard, but the institution of the royal family is beautiful and it's something that is actually admired by a lot of Americans," Eric added.

