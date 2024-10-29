Eric Trump's One-Sided Feud With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Hits A New Low
Eric Trump, who has arguably gone through a complete transformation, is continuing his trend of slandering Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex. The son of former President Donald Trump first spoke against Prince Harry and his wife, using some choice words to describe the couple during an interview with conservative media company GB News in August 2024. Some may think Harry and Meghan are breaking the royal rules, and Eric seems to share this opinion.
In the interview, Eric infers that he does not want Harry or Meghan living in the United States. "You know, that's a very sacred institution, and you can happily have those two back. We'll happily send them back from America, you can have them back over here, but I'm not sure you guys want them any more than we might not want them anymore," Eric expressed. "They feel like they're on a little bit of an island of their own."
Eric went on to describe Harry and Meghan as ungrateful people, which is a bit of an attack, to say the least. "Listen, you can always have bad actors in anything, you can always have spoiled apples in every orchard, but the institution of the royal family is beautiful and it's something that is actually admired by a lot of Americans," Eric added.
What Eric Trump said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in October 2024
Eric Trump spoke negatively about Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, for the second time during an exclusive conversation with The Daily Mail on October 29, 2024. During the chat, Eric expressed admiration for Queen Elizabeth II but, once again, disdain for Prince Harry and Meghan. "Truthfully, I don't give a damn about Prince Harry, and I don't think this country does either," Eric exclaimed. "My father loved the Queen, and I think the monarchy is an incredibly beautiful thing."
Also, while chatting with The Daily Mail, Eric discussed how he saw Harry as an outcast within the royal family who lacks backbone. "You look at this one black sheep who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular, both here and over where you are," Eric explained to the outlet. He also brought up Harry's past and Donald Trump's adoration for the royal family. "I don't give a damn if he did drugs. It means nothing," Eric said of Harry's controversial past. "I can tell you that our father and our entire family has tremendous respect for the monarchy." Eric also stated that it's unfortunate to witness what he perceives as Harry essentially self-destructing, which all feels fairly judgemental.
Now that Eric has brought up Harry and Meghan in a negative way twice, it feels likely that a full-blown feud could be brewing.