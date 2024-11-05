Details About Henry Winkler's Unpleasant Interaction With Donald Trump

Veteran actor and one-time "Happy Days" star Henry Winkler has long been critical of former president and 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump. However, while many have only watched Trump from afar, Winkler recalls one particular incident where he claims to have gotten up close and personal with the former president. The actor says this unpleasant encounter is emblematic of who Trump is as a person.

Advertisement

Winkler recently made an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast. During their chat, Maher and Winkler talked about forgetting people's names. "You have to forgive people when they do that," Maher said (via Newsweek). "Because we've all done it. We've all had it done to us." Maher's comment on forgiveness prompted Winkler to once again lay into Trump.

"You know what I don't forgive? I don't forgive people who don't see you, who don't acknowledge your existence," Winkler said. "That kills me. Like, people who brush you out of the way." When Maher asked him to give an example, Winkler added, "The first time I met a man who was running for president at the time ... Trump. I met him at a ball, at a big event, and he literally pushed me out of the way." Winkler continued, "That should be shown every day, every hour. Because I think it is the very definition of a soul."

Advertisement