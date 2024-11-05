The Heartwarming Goal Jeff Bridges Had For Himself Amid Health Issues

Jeff Bridges has accomplished a lot in his illustrious career, from starring in the cult classic movie "The Big Lebowski," to winning Best Actor at the 2010 Oscars for "Crazy Heart." Bridges' biggest accomplishment, however, may have taken place outside the world of film and television, when he walked his daughter Hayley down the aisle for her wedding.

In October 2020, Bridges was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Bridges talked to The Independent about the diagnosis in a 2022 interview, "I had a CAT scan: I had felt, like, a bone in my stomach where a bone wasn't supposed to be, and I thought I better get that checked out."

Bridges' bout with cancer became more complicated after he contracted COVID-19 while recovering from his chemotherapy, and that left him in intensive care for five weeks. Bridges told People in 2022, "COVID made my cancer look like nothing." During that time, Bridges felt a variety of emotions. Cancer had taken Bridges' hair, but it couldn't take away his will to fight. Bridges still had goals he wanted to accomplish, and one of those goals was that he needed to be around to walk his daughter Hayley down the aisle for her wedding.

