Natalie Portman Proves She's Ready For A Fresh Start With Drastic Post-Divorce Haircut

Natalie Portman's split from Benjamin Millepied was undoubtedly painful, but the actress has kept busy with film and television projects throughout 2024. For example, she teamed up with John Krasinski to star in "Fountain of Youth," a film directed by Guy Ritchie. Portman also starred in the Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake" and shared with Awards Radar that working with director Alma Ha'rel was a very inspiring experience.

Losing yourself in your work can be a great way to recover from a difficult situation, but Portman has also been fortunate enough to have a loyal support system. As a source explained to People, her loved ones were her lifeline: "It was initially really tough for [Portman], but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it." Since the divorce, Portman has repeatedly been open about how much she appreciates the people who stood by her. For example, the actress shared a photo of herself amidst a #squadgoals girl group on Instagram with the caption: "I love my friends."

Portman also credits a compliment from a very surprising source with helping her rebuild her confidence. As the actress shared with Jimmy Fallon, singer and beauty mogul Rihanna offered some very welcome praise during Paris Fashion Week: "I think every woman going through divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she's a [baddie]. It was exactly what I needed."

