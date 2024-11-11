The Heartbreaking Reason Sarah Hyland's Past Relationship Will Always Stay With Her
This article includes allegations of domestic abuse.
Before Sarah Hyland's fairytale romance with Wells Adams began, her dating history included the addition of her "Geek Charming" co-star Matt Prokop. The Disney Channel alums started dating shortly after their work on the teen rom-com concluded and remained together until 2014. In September of that year, TMZ reported that the "Modern Family" star had obtained a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Court documents acquired by the tabloid saw Hyland alleging that Prokop had mentally and physically abused her for four years. In fact, the actor was unsure if she would even survive one particular fight with her former partner in May, during which he screamed profanities at her, choked her, and pushed her. Hyland also alleged that Prokop warned her that he would burn her house down and kidnap their dog if she didn't obey him.
The horrifying abuse didn't stop after she called things off either, as her ex reportedly continued to flood Hyland's inbox with "vile, threatening and emotionally disturbing texts and voice mails." In fact, when the "Love Island USA" host spoke to Variety in 2024, she admitted that she was still dealing with PTSD "in that abused place of your soul" that believed the actor could only blame herself for the circumstances she put herself in and for not seeking support earlier. Hyland continued, "It's almost like you don't wanna talk about it anymore. [...] I am very much guilty about it myself...until something happens where I'm triggered, and I didn't realize that part of myself had been healed." Sadly, the relationship became yet another tragic detail of Hyland's life.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Julie Bowen helped Sarah Hyland get out of her abusive relationship
While speaking to Refinery29 in 2020, Sarah Hyland dispelled the notion that an abusive relationship stops affecting people after they leave it behind. "The emotional trauma and scars on the soul stay there, and they impact you for the rest of your life if you don't get help," the former child star explained. "I still find myself being like, 'Oh, why did I just explode out of nowhere?' I realize it's tied to certain things, and it's an endless battle of correcting yourself and having self-love." Thankfully, the "Wedding Year" star wasn't all alone in her journey to escaping her allegedly abusive relationship with Matt Prokop. In September 2014, TMZ confirmed that Hyland had enlisted the help of her onscreen mother, Julie Bowen, to help her get out of the volatile relationship as safely as possible.
The Disney Channel alum planned to have her "Modern Family" co-star and other friends over and convince her then-boyfriend to leave their shared home by handing him a plane ticket to his hometown of Texas. Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned. Prokop wasn't best pleased by being cornered, so he started yelling before flinging a lighter at her. Bowen recognized that the situation might endanger her TV daughter's life, so she urged her to leave the home. Still, when the scary encounter came up during the actor's appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast," Bowen reasoned that she had simply done the right thing for someone she adored and anyone else would've done likewise.