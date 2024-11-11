The Heartbreaking Reason Sarah Hyland's Past Relationship Will Always Stay With Her

This article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Before Sarah Hyland's fairytale romance with Wells Adams began, her dating history included the addition of her "Geek Charming" co-star Matt Prokop. The Disney Channel alums started dating shortly after their work on the teen rom-com concluded and remained together until 2014. In September of that year, TMZ reported that the "Modern Family" star had obtained a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. Court documents acquired by the tabloid saw Hyland alleging that Prokop had mentally and physically abused her for four years. In fact, the actor was unsure if she would even survive one particular fight with her former partner in May, during which he screamed profanities at her, choked her, and pushed her. Hyland also alleged that Prokop warned her that he would burn her house down and kidnap their dog if she didn't obey him.

The horrifying abuse didn't stop after she called things off either, as her ex reportedly continued to flood Hyland's inbox with "vile, threatening and emotionally disturbing texts and voice mails." In fact, when the "Love Island USA" host spoke to Variety in 2024, she admitted that she was still dealing with PTSD "in that abused place of your soul" that believed the actor could only blame herself for the circumstances she put herself in and for not seeking support earlier. Hyland continued, "It's almost like you don't wanna talk about it anymore. [...] I am very much guilty about it myself...until something happens where I'm triggered, and I didn't realize that part of myself had been healed." Sadly, the relationship became yet another tragic detail of Hyland's life.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.