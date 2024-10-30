Signs Channing Tatum And Zoë Kravitz's Engagement Was Never Meant To Last

Everybody loves a celebrity power couple, and Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum appeared to be just that. They loved working together on films and were photographed riding together on a BMX bike, instantly becoming a memorable meme. After dating for two years, Tatum and Kravitz got engaged in 2023, just in time for some Halloween celebrations. Kravitz was spotted walking the streets in costume with her man, sporting an engagement ring that was clearly not part of her cosplay attire. Cue hundreds of happy fans across the globe. Sadly, the engagement lasted all but a year, and the 2024 Halloween season saw once-delighted fans feeling more than a little bummed that their favorite couple called it quits.

Rumors first started swirling that something was off when Kravitz was spotted out and about sans her engagement ring. As of this writing, neither she nor Tatum have publicly announced their split, but People has confirmed the end of their relationship. The two are, however, set to star together in the upcoming film "Alpha Gang."

Both Tatum and Kravitz were busy finalizing their respective divorces when they started dating, which was definitely one of the strange things many ignored about their relationship. Then there's also the fact that Kravitz told Esquire she doesn't want children. "For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me," she admitted. "I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did." And yet, Tatum already has a daughter, Everly, who would have become Kravitz's stepdaughter if they married. Aside from these glaring red flags, there were other signs the couple's engagement wasn't meant to last.

