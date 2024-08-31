Weird Things About Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Relationship
When reports surfaced in 2021 that the Zoë Kravitz, the love child of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, was dating the Channing Tatum, aka Magic Mike and bona fide dance god, it just about broke the internet. The pair had both recently gotten out of long-term relationships, with Kravitz announcing her divorce from husband Karl Glusman earlier that year, and Tatum parting ways with singer Jessie J in mid-2020. No one had this union on their bingo card, but it simply works — but we would be remiss to ignore that it is a little odd at times.
As one of Hollywood's most prominent couples at the time of this writing, it makes sense that Kravitz and Tatum like to keep their relationship to themselves. They rarely talk about one another in interviews, but when they do, they provide us with interesting insights into what life is like for them behind closed doors.
With Tatum starring in his girlfriend's hotly anticipated movie, "Blink Twice," a bigger spotlight was thrust upon their unique relationship dynamic. Couple that with some eyebrow-raising social media comments, a truly questionable Halloween costume, and more, it's safe to say that this celebrity duo isn't exactly cookie cutter.
Channing Tatum followed Zoë Kravitz fan accounts before they met
If you know anything about pop culture stans, you'll know that there's nothing internet sleuths won't uncover. Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's relationship was just another excuse for fans to find something to talk about, and thankfully, Tatum gave us the goods. Not long after it was revealed the pair were dating in 2021, social media investigators discovered that Tatum was following not one but several Kravitz fan pages on Instagram. The news was so hilarious and eyebrow-raising that Paper Magazine dedicated a grid post to it, alongside the caption, "Ok mood."
Whether Tatum was left red-faced by it at the time is unknown, but the information was still relevant enough for him to be asked about it in a 2023 Vanity Fair interview. "I have no chill," the actor explained. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know." He went on to reveal that although he often feels quite secure in his professional life, he has a fear of relationships being destroyed. "But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time," he said. "I end up trying too hard, you know?" We've all been there!
Zoë Kravitz was Channing Tatum's boss when they started dating
Naturally, celebrities meet other celebrities while working on the same project, and sometimes they strike up a romance. Though it doesn't always work out well (just look at Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie), sometimes the stars align and things just click. Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum met when he was cast in her directorial debut, "Blink Twice," in 2021. However, Tatum didn't try out for the role in the traditional way. Kravitz later admitted to Deadline that she always knew that she wanted Tatum to be her main antagonist.
"[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character," she said. "I just knew from 'Magic Mike' and his live shows, I got the sense he's a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter." Though she had seen him on the screen, Kravitz had never actually met the actor, making this somewhat of an unusual event. Tatum may have followed Kravitz fan accounts, but it looks like Kravitz was doing some fangirling of her own.
It seems as though these two were manifesting their relationship before it became a reality — not to mention, Kravitz was actually Tatum's boss before they become a thing — but Tatum wouldn't have it any other way. As he told The Cut, "Working with your partner ... I know a lot of people are afraid of it; it was the thing that cemented us, in a way."
Channing fangirled over a sexy post from Zoë's dad
There's no doubt that Lenny Kravitz is an icon, having been one of the world's most famous rockstars for decades. The musician is also well-known for being painfully handsome — and that fact isn't lost on Channing Tatum, either. While some future sons-in-law might be a little more reserved when talking to their partner's dad, Tatum isn't. In March 2024, the "Are You Gonna Go My Way" hitmaker posted a photograph of himself standing shirtless in the sunshine, the rays beaming off of his perfect abs.
Several celebrities took to the comments section to compliment Lenny, with actor Rosario Dawson writing, "Just blessing the sun with your shine"; however, the most prominent comment of all came from Tatum. "Jesus Christmas Lenny. WTF you're gonna hurt someone on this platform, haha." Tatum's reaction garnered over 10,000 likes, pushing it to the top of the comments section and making it known that Tatum is well aware of just how good-looking his partner's father is.
Others might have found that interaction was a little odd, but it just speaks to Tatum and Lenny's great relationship. In August of that same year, Tatum commented on another of Lenny's posts, this time a video of himself performing on stage. It simply read, "Let's go pops!" (via InStyle).
They dressed as controversial characters for Halloween
By November 2021, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship was in full swing. There's nothing we love more than seeing celebs dressed in their Halloween costumes, and while neither of the stars made a grid post celebrating their first spooky season together, Tatum did delight fans by sharing a photo of the pair dressed in their costumes to his Instagram Stories. However, the get-up was a little bit risqué, to say the least. Tatum dressed up as Robert De Niro's iconic character Travis from the movie "Taxi Driver", adding a faux mohawk to his shaved head along with some fake blood.
As for Kravitz, she chose to dress up as Iris from the movie, wearing a floppy wide-brim hat and red shorts. While the pair looked undeniably cool and the pop culture reference was received loud and clear, some may have thought it to be distasteful. After all, Iris is a 12-year-old sex worker in the award-winning caper, which saw Jodie Foster nominated for an Academy Award.
Though the relationship doesn't turn physical between the pair in the movie, fans have often discussed whether there was an underlying attraction between the characters. Needles to say, you'd be forgiven for thinking this was a strange costume choice, no matter how recognizable the duo is.
Zoë Kravitz doesn't want kids, but Channing already has one
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's marriage may have ended, but they successfully co-parent their daughter, Everly. Tatum has posted several snaps of his daughter on his Instagram profile in the past as they've enjoyed days out, including a trip to a Renaissance fair. By all accounts, Tatum seems to be a hands-on dad, even researching how to braid hair after his split from Dewan so Everly always looked her best when she came to stay. With that being said, Zoë Kravitz is soon to become an official stepmother to Tatum's daughter, but there's one problem: The actor has said in the past that she isn't sure she wants to be a mother at all.
Talking to Esquire in 2024, she revealed when talking about motherhood, "For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me. I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did." The actor went on to say that at one point in time, she felt too young to be a parent, but now she's of the right age and doesn't know if that's what she wants at all. She continued, saying, "There's a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there's a feeling that if you don't, you don't have purpose here. But this movie, it feels like I gave birth."
While it's not for us to say if or how Kravitz's feelings on the matter will impact her relationship with Everly, it's certainly food for thought.
Their wedding date statements don't add up
In 2023, after two years of dating, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz decided to make things legal. The newly engaged couple dressed up for Halloween, with Kravitz sporting a diamond ring on her wedding finger. No one was perhaps more excited about it than musician Lenny Kravitz. During an appearance on British radio show "Zoe Ball and Friends" in May 2024, the rocker gushed about Tatum, saying, "He was raised well. So, you know, he's got manners. He's charming. He's a soulful human being. And so, he's become part of the family quite quickly" (via NBC News). "He fits and they're in love. We're going to have a wedding next year."
Fans were elated to get some information regarding the upcoming nuptials, but his daughter was quick to rebuff her dad's (probably unauthorized) statement. "It's literally something we've said in passing," Zoë explained in a later interview with Esquire. "Like, maybe I said, 'Next year would be cool.'"
The director could be trying to do some damage repair in order to protect her privacy, but given the varying statements and Tatum's silence on the matter, some fans could be forgiven for wondering what's true and what isn't. Only time will tell what the future holds for this pair, and whether a wedding ever materializes.