Weird Things About Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum's Relationship

When reports surfaced in 2021 that the Zoë Kravitz, the love child of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, was dating the Channing Tatum, aka Magic Mike and bona fide dance god, it just about broke the internet. The pair had both recently gotten out of long-term relationships, with Kravitz announcing her divorce from husband Karl Glusman earlier that year, and Tatum parting ways with singer Jessie J in mid-2020. No one had this union on their bingo card, but it simply works — but we would be remiss to ignore that it is a little odd at times.

Advertisement

As one of Hollywood's most prominent couples at the time of this writing, it makes sense that Kravitz and Tatum like to keep their relationship to themselves. They rarely talk about one another in interviews, but when they do, they provide us with interesting insights into what life is like for them behind closed doors.

With Tatum starring in his girlfriend's hotly anticipated movie, "Blink Twice," a bigger spotlight was thrust upon their unique relationship dynamic. Couple that with some eyebrow-raising social media comments, a truly questionable Halloween costume, and more, it's safe to say that this celebrity duo isn't exactly cookie cutter.