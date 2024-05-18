What To Know About Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan's Messy Legal Battle

Sadly, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's romance didn't get a fairytale ending. It all started back in 2006 when the actors shared the screen in hit dance movie "Step Up." Two years later, Tatum popped the question while they were vacationing in Hawaii. The A-list lovebirds got married in 2009 and welcomed their first and only child, a daughter named Everly, in 2013. The power couple only seemed to get stronger as the years flew by, so their 2018 divorce announcement took everyone by surprise.

The "Magic Mike" star recalled his complex emotions from the time when he spoke to Vanity Fair in 2023. "In the beginning [the split] was super scary and terrifying," Tatum explained. "Your life just turns on its axis. This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh, s****. What now?'" He also divulged that he and Dewan desperately tried to save their marriage but ultimately realized they had outgrown each other. While the exes privately dealt with their heartbreak, they publicly battled in court to reach a fair agreement for both parties.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Dewan filed for divorce in October 2018, citing that old chestnut, irreconcilable differences. She also requested the court to have her last name reverted back to Dewan (rather than Dewan Tatum). Initially, the former couple seemed perfectly aligned in their values as they both requested joint custody over their daughter in their filings. However, everything was not as it seemed because the estranged couple's court battle continued to rage on six years later.