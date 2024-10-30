Travis Kelce's Defense Of His 'Real' Taylor Swift Romance Reeks Of Insincerity
Is Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift all part of a clever PR gambit? This question has persisted throughout the power couple's strange, high-profile romance. On his hit podcast, the football-player-turned-actor has consistently posited that their relationship is 100% genuine, which is understandably raising a few eyebrows. On the October 30, 2024, episode of "New Heights," which Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, they were joined by his "Grotesquerie" co-star Niecy Nash who joked that when she started working with Travis, she'd get texts from friends desperately seeking the inside scoop.
According to the actor, folks reached out to her "Just to get [me] on the line texting them." She continued, "Then they're like, 'Well, what do you know about his relationship?' I'm like, 'Get out of that man's business!'" The Kansas City Chiefs tight end made it abundantly clear that he is grateful for the way Nash responds to questions about his romance with Swift, noting, "Every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love." He also took the opportunity to address the constant stream of speculation that Tayvis, as they're known, is a showmance.
"You know it's real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that," Travis informed Nash. Yet, since she hadn't actually broached the rumors that they're together purely for PR purposes, it was noteworthy that Travis chose to address them without much, if any, prompting.
The celebrity couple has been consistently dealing with rumors about their romance
It's not uncommon for fans to accuse celeb couples of being fake. After all, few things can boost a star's fame more than getting romantically involved with another A-lister. And this is certainly the case for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Since they started dating in Summer 2023, the unlikely couple's romance has been the talk of Hollywood while Kelce has since made the transition from athlete to TV star. The PR relationship rumors seemed to come to a head in September 2024 when the Daily Mail leaked an alleged contract from his PR team addressing how a potential breakup with Swift would be handled.
Rumors about this breakup contract spread like wildfire and had many folks using it as proof the relationship was all for show. However, Kelce's PR company proceeded to clarify to People, "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency." Evidently, though, the notion that Tayvis isn't actually a real couple is still heavy on Kelce's mind. And yet, addressing the elephant in the room when no one was talking about the legitimacy of his relationship with Swift was a questionable choice that may leave some people who don't believe in Tayvis doubling down.