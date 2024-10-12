The Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Breakup Contract Rumor, Debunked
There's no doubt that Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is different than all her previous relationships. However, a wild rumor spread around the internet that Swift and Kelce were contractually obligated to split in 2024. It started when someone on Reddit shared a photo of a document captioned, "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift." The photo, along with a photo of one of the pages inside, was shared with the Daily Mail in September 2024. The front page showed the Full Scope Public Relations logo, which is Kelce's PR firm, and was captioned, "This is on emilys desk rn lol."
The inside page also included plans for interviews and what would need to be said when Kelce and Swift reportedly announced their breakup on September 28, 2024. That page's photo was captioned, "This is crazy."
However, Full Scope denied the legitimacy of those documents. According to People, the Reddit page where the pictures were initially posted is no longer up, and a rep at Full Scope told the outlet, "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency." Per the Daily Mail, the company also plans to take legal action: "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."
Swift's speech at the 2024 VMAs should've dispelled breakup chatter
Although the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift breakup contract isn't one of the most bizarre conspiracy theories about Swift, it definitely caught attention. However, some Swifties online weren't convinced the contract was real even before Full Scope made their statement. TikToker and author Eli Rallo shared a video about the contract, saying she never believed it was real. She also pointed out how, even if this was real, it's unlikely that such sensitive documents would be easily accessible on someone's desk, as the caption implied.
A Swiftie on X, formerly known as Twitter, felt like Swift dressed up for Kansas City Chiefs player Kelce's football game on September 5, 2024, with a goal in mind. They shared a video of Swift walking into the game with the caption, "She heard about the ai breakup contract and said I need to look [fire emojis] to show them they're dumb." (It's not confirmed that the fake contract was written with artificial intelligence.)
As of this writing, neither Swift nor her representatives said anything about the fake contract. However, at the 2024 VMAs, Swift gave Kelce a sweet shout-out and seemed to prove their relationship was rock-solid. Per a clip of her Video of the Year acceptance speech shared by E! News, Swift said Kelce would cheer after each take while she was filming the "Fortnight" music video. "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic," Swift continued. "So I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot." That's likely why the lyrics seemingly about Kelce on "The Tortured Poets Department" album are in love songs.