The Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Breakup Contract Rumor, Debunked

There's no doubt that Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is different than all her previous relationships. However, a wild rumor spread around the internet that Swift and Kelce were contractually obligated to split in 2024. It started when someone on Reddit shared a photo of a document captioned, "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift." The photo, along with a photo of one of the pages inside, was shared with the Daily Mail in September 2024. The front page showed the Full Scope Public Relations logo, which is Kelce's PR firm, and was captioned, "This is on emilys desk rn lol."

The inside page also included plans for interviews and what would need to be said when Kelce and Swift reportedly announced their breakup on September 28, 2024. That page's photo was captioned, "This is crazy."

However, Full Scope denied the legitimacy of those documents. According to People, the Reddit page where the pictures were initially posted is no longer up, and a rep at Full Scope told the outlet, "These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency." Per the Daily Mail, the company also plans to take legal action: "We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents."

