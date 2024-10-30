Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes His Feelings On Trump Abundantly Clear

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has always been a proud Republican, but the 2024 presidential election clearly has him thinking outside of his conservative box. In late October 2024, Schwarzenegger took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his reflections on the current state of U.S. politics and who he thinks should win the election. In the long, thoughtful post, he makes his negative feelings on Republican nominee Donald Trump abundantly clear: he doesn't feel he is fit for reelection.

Advertisement

Throughout this post, Schwarzenegger cites divisive issues such as Trump's continued rejection of the 2020 election results and the events of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building before asserting that it's time for a change. According to the former governor: "We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger."

Although these opinions aren't unique to Schwarzenegger, his post also includes what some might feel is a surprising decision for a Republican politician: "I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz." However, Schwarzenegger is not alone in his plans to step across party lines on Election Day; he is part of a growing list of conservatives endorsing Kamala Harris for president.

Advertisement