Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes His Feelings On Trump Abundantly Clear
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has always been a proud Republican, but the 2024 presidential election clearly has him thinking outside of his conservative box. In late October 2024, Schwarzenegger took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his reflections on the current state of U.S. politics and who he thinks should win the election. In the long, thoughtful post, he makes his negative feelings on Republican nominee Donald Trump abundantly clear: he doesn't feel he is fit for reelection.
Throughout this post, Schwarzenegger cites divisive issues such as Trump's continued rejection of the 2020 election results and the events of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building before asserting that it's time for a change. According to the former governor: "We need to close the door on this chapter of American history, and I know that former President Trump won't do that. He will divide, he will insult, he will find new ways to be more un-American than he already has been, and we, the people, will get nothing but more anger."
Although these opinions aren't unique to Schwarzenegger, his post also includes what some might feel is a surprising decision for a Republican politician: "I will always be an American before I am a Republican. That's why, this week, I am voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz." However, Schwarzenegger is not alone in his plans to step across party lines on Election Day; he is part of a growing list of conservatives endorsing Kamala Harris for president.
Many conservative politicians and white house staffers have spoken against Trump
Arnold Schwarzenegger is certainly a noteworthy voice for the Republican party, but dozens of other politicians have also denounced Donald Trump in favor of Kamala Harris. For example, long-time conservative Liz Cheney threw her support behind Harris in September 2024, telling a Duke University audience (via CBS News): "As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."
In an even more sweeping move, over two hundred former staffers for George W. Bush, Mitt Romney, and John McCain jointly signed a letter of endorsement for Harris. The letter (via USA Today) outlines their reasons for siding with the Democratic candidates, pointing to them as the lesser of two evils: "Of course, we have plenty of honest, ideological disagreements with Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz. That's to be expected. The alternative, however, is simply untenable."
Even with so many Republicans rooting for his opponent, the former president still has plenty of allies in his corner. For example, Dr. Phil McGraw endorsed Trump at his October 2024 Madison Square Garden rally, and several of his children have been loyal campaign staffers since the beginning of his 2024 campaign. However, the fact that Schwarzenegger and other conservatives have been willing to focus on who they feel is most qualified to be president instead of voting along party lines could be a positive sign for America's political future.