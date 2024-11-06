Meet Towa Bird, Renee Rapp's Girlfriend

From the brutal teen bombshell on-screen to the modern indie-pop sensation, almost everyone has fallen into Renée Rapp-mania, including her new girlfriend, Towa Bird. The actor/musician has had an explosive career journey over the last few years, starting with taking home the winning title at the 2018 Jimmy Awards through becoming one of the biggest artists at Coachella, with lots mixed in the middle.

Advertisement

Her 2023 "Snow Hard Feelings" tour brought her fans an exceptional music performance, including an electric show from Bird, her opening act. As Rapp's fans fell in love with the newly famed guitarist, the "Not My Fault" singer seemed right there with them. Rapp's charm has equally possessed Bird. Since then, the pair have found more to their relationship than just music.

Rapp — who previously had somewhat of a low-key dating life — confirmed her romantic relationship with Bird at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in February 2024, where photos were snapped of Rapp and Bird looking very cozy. In April 2024, they performed at Coachella together, where they executed a sexy rendition of Rapp's "Tummy Hurts." She and Bird were all over each other as the guitarist shredded a solo. Though Rapp has taken Bird to a level of success that she didn't have in her days of posting covers on TikTok, Bird has had her own incredible music career. Read below to find out more about the impressive musician.

Advertisement