Meet Towa Bird, Renee Rapp's Girlfriend
From the brutal teen bombshell on-screen to the modern indie-pop sensation, almost everyone has fallen into Renée Rapp-mania, including her new girlfriend, Towa Bird. The actor/musician has had an explosive career journey over the last few years, starting with taking home the winning title at the 2018 Jimmy Awards through becoming one of the biggest artists at Coachella, with lots mixed in the middle.
Her 2023 "Snow Hard Feelings" tour brought her fans an exceptional music performance, including an electric show from Bird, her opening act. As Rapp's fans fell in love with the newly famed guitarist, the "Not My Fault" singer seemed right there with them. Rapp's charm has equally possessed Bird. Since then, the pair have found more to their relationship than just music.
Rapp — who previously had somewhat of a low-key dating life — confirmed her romantic relationship with Bird at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in February 2024, where photos were snapped of Rapp and Bird looking very cozy. In April 2024, they performed at Coachella together, where they executed a sexy rendition of Rapp's "Tummy Hurts." She and Bird were all over each other as the guitarist shredded a solo. Though Rapp has taken Bird to a level of success that she didn't have in her days of posting covers on TikTok, Bird has had her own incredible music career. Read below to find out more about the impressive musician.
Who is Towa Bird?
The English-Filipino musician Towa Bird was born in Hong Kong, but grew up in the United Kingdom. In an interview with MTV, Bird explained that the title of her 2024 debut album "American Hero" is completely ironic. "I have absolutely no heritage in this country, I'm not American," she said, adding that her brown-eyed, curly-haired features are opposite to the stereotypical blonde, blue-eyed American she pictures, which aids in the satire.
Before Bird's album, she rose to fame on TikTok, through videos of her riffing over songs that don't have electric guitar solos, like "I Wanna Be Yours" by the Arctic Monkeys and Tame Impala's "The Less I Know The Better." Her popularity on the app helped Bird gain recognition from Olivia Rodrigo, who showcased the guitarist's insane talent in her Disney+ documentary "driving home 2 u," based on her album "Sour." She won over Rodrigo's fans, motivating Bird to drop out of college and move to Los Angeles to make her own music.
Bird's album "American Hero" is a collection of songs she wrote with her audience in mind. "I wanted to make an album that would feel good to play live and that the crowd will love," she told NME. Now, the artist will be playing her album for millions while on tour with Billie Eilish, opening for the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker during the Autumn 2024 leg of her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour. "So f***ing beyond excited to open for @billieeilish !!!! literally can't even believe it eeeeeeeeee," Bird wrote in her Instagram announcement.