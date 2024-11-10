What Adele's Coparenting Relationship Is Like With Her Ex-Husband Simon Konecki

Pop superstar Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki welcomed their son Angelo into the world back in 2012. While the couple ultimately called it quits around the turn of the 2020s, they have continued to raise their son together. Divorce is never easy, but by all accounts, Adele and Konecki have managed to maintain a healthy and friendly relationship throughout their journey as co-parents.

Advertisement

"They're raising Angelo with love, warmth and real respect for each other," an anonymous source from within the music industry told People in September 2019 — about five months after Adele announced her separation from Konecki. "Adele and Simon are eager to stay friendly because of their child."

Adele herself elaborated on this dynamic in a 2021 interview with CBS (via Us Weekly). "That was really hard trying to explain to a 6-year-old that I do love [Konecki], but I'm not in love with him. Makes absolutely no sense for a 6-year-old," she said, referring to how she explained the initial separation to her son.

"There were so many answers I just couldn't give him because there aren't any really that he would understand," Adele continued. "But he sees that I still love his dad. We live across the street from each other, we're away together sometimes. Me and Simon chat away even without Angelo. Angelo could be at school. [We're still friends] 100 percent. I respect him more than anyone."

Advertisement