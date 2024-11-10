What Adele's Coparenting Relationship Is Like With Her Ex-Husband Simon Konecki
Pop superstar Adele and ex-husband Simon Konecki welcomed their son Angelo into the world back in 2012. While the couple ultimately called it quits around the turn of the 2020s, they have continued to raise their son together. Divorce is never easy, but by all accounts, Adele and Konecki have managed to maintain a healthy and friendly relationship throughout their journey as co-parents.
"They're raising Angelo with love, warmth and real respect for each other," an anonymous source from within the music industry told People in September 2019 — about five months after Adele announced her separation from Konecki. "Adele and Simon are eager to stay friendly because of their child."
Adele herself elaborated on this dynamic in a 2021 interview with CBS (via Us Weekly). "That was really hard trying to explain to a 6-year-old that I do love [Konecki], but I'm not in love with him. Makes absolutely no sense for a 6-year-old," she said, referring to how she explained the initial separation to her son.
"There were so many answers I just couldn't give him because there aren't any really that he would understand," Adele continued. "But he sees that I still love his dad. We live across the street from each other, we're away together sometimes. Me and Simon chat away even without Angelo. Angelo could be at school. [We're still friends] 100 percent. I respect him more than anyone."
Adele's relationship history
Adele began dating Konecki — a charity entrepreneur — in 2011, and the pair went public with their relationship in early 2012. Their son Angelo was born that October. Adele confirmed to Vogue in 2021 that she and Konecki officially tied the knot in 2018 (even though she publicly announced they were already married in 2017). In the same interview, the 16-time Grammy winner revealed that 2018 was also the year she and Konecki decided to separate.
Adele filed for divorce in 2019, and it was finalized in 2021. The singer opened up about her split from Konecki in the aforementioned CBS interview. "I take marriage seriously," she said. "And it seems like I don't now, almost like I disrespected it by getting married and then divorced so quickly and stuff like that. I'm just embarrassed that I didn't make my marriage work. ... I just, from a very young age, promised myself that when we had kids, we would stay together. We would be that united family. And I tried for a really, really long time."
Adele began dating sports agent Rich Paul in 2021. The pair announced their engagement in early 2024. "He's making it easy on me," Adele said of Paul in the 2021 CBS interview. "[It's] the first time I've loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else ... by arriving and turning up. Maybe I'm getting a different version of him as well. It's just timing."