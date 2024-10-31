Shaun White And Nina Dobrev's Relationship Timeline From Dating To Engaged

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make one serious power couple, but they come from very different worlds. So, how was it that their superstar paths crossed? The celebs were both giving presentations at an event led by motivational speaker Tony Robbins in 2019. Interestingly, long before that, the pair was actually photographed together back in 2012 at the Teen Choice Awards, where White posed with the cast of "The Vampire Diaries," but it would take another seven years for the two to make a love connection.

When White formally met Dobrev in 2019, he wasn't starstruck. He told People, "I actually didn't know anything about her." He definitely wanted to get to know more about her, though, so the pair went out to dinner nearby after the event. "The place was packed, and she was like, 'Let me go see if I can get a table,'" White recalled about the couple's impromptu first date.

According to him, when folks who worked at the restaurant approached them, White expected they'd be asking him for an autograph. Instead, a waiter asked, "Can we get a photo ... with her?" White explained, "I was like, 'What's happening? What's going on?' It was actually really funny." This seems like a very fitting start for a seriously high-profile romance.

