Why Joe Rogan Hasn't Had Kamala Harris On His Podcast
Donald Trump's three-hour ramble on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," made plenty of headlines and spawned various articles furiously fact-checking some of the former president's wild claims. CNN managed to pick out a whopping 32 falsities Trump managed to squeeze into his chat with Rogan, including his claims that Harris is taking several days off work. While the vice president is, in fact, campaigning hard to win extra votes before November 5, many have wondered why she hasn't made an appearance on Rogan's podcast. The show largely appeals to young men, a demographic among which Harris has struggled to gain popularity. But the vice president doesn't seem to be in a desperate mood, and while she's agreed to make an appearance on the podcast, she set some ground rules.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on October 29, Rogan explained why Harris was yet to make an appearance on the show. "They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour," he wrote. "I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin." The Harris campaign didn't seem to agree. Rogan made it clear that the interview wouldn't be a shakedown in any way and that he simply wanted to have a candid conversation with the vice president.
Donald Trump has predicted that Kamala Harris would crash and burn during an interview with Rogan
While making an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Donald Trump spared a few minutes to take several jabs at Vice President Kamala Harris, telling Rogan that he'd love to see her have a chat with the podcast host. "Can you imagine Kamala doing this show? She'll be laying on the floor," Trump said. "If she did this kind of an interview with you, I hope she does, because it would be a mess. She'd be laying on the floor. Comatose. She'd be saying, 'Call in the medics." Rogan countered, saying he expected to have "a fine conversation" with the Democratic presidential nominee. "I will talk to her like a human being. I would try to have a conversation with her," he responded.
Some users on X argued that if Rogan really wanted to do the interview with Harris, he wouldn't have had any qualms about adhering to her terms. Others felt Harris was being unreasonable. Even X owner Elon Musk weighed in, writing, "I would definitely watch that podcast. Hour 2 would be [melting face emoji].
It remains to be seen if Rogan will relent and interview Harris on her terms because it's unlikely the vice president would interrupt her campaign schedule this close to election day to travel to Austin, Texas, simply to appear on Rogan's podcast.