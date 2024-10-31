Why Joe Rogan Hasn't Had Kamala Harris On His Podcast

Donald Trump's three-hour ramble on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," made plenty of headlines and spawned various articles furiously fact-checking some of the former president's wild claims. CNN managed to pick out a whopping 32 falsities Trump managed to squeeze into his chat with Rogan, including his claims that Harris is taking several days off work. While the vice president is, in fact, campaigning hard to win extra votes before November 5, many have wondered why she hasn't made an appearance on Rogan's podcast. The show largely appeals to young men, a demographic among which Harris has struggled to gain popularity. But the vice president doesn't seem to be in a desperate mood, and while she's agreed to make an appearance on the podcast, she set some ground rules.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on October 29, Rogan explained why Harris was yet to make an appearance on the show. "They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her, and they only wanted to do an hour," he wrote. "I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin." The Harris campaign didn't seem to agree. Rogan made it clear that the interview wouldn't be a shakedown in any way and that he simply wanted to have a candid conversation with the vice president.