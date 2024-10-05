4 Times Trump's Wild Claims About His Rallies Were Proven False

Being a presidential candidate means spending a lot of time out on the road talking about oneself in an attempt to woo prospective voters. For Donald Trump, that's not exactly a difficult task. Ever since announcing his intent to run for office a third time, the divisive politician has been appearing almost daily at rallies — sometimes squeezing in more than one at a time. In red states, Trump looked for reassurance that his fans would show up at the polls in November; in crucial swing states, he attempted to sway undecided voters his way. Even though Trump still owes millions in rally bills and legal fees, this hasn't slowed him down in the least. The former president's schedule for the first week of October 2024 included two rallies in one day in separate Wisconsin cities, alongside a return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he narrowly escaped assassination just three months earlier.

Advertisement

For a former TV personality, being able to express his opinions to a cheering audience is Trump's idea of heaven. So enamored is he, in fact, that he often talks about his rallies during his rallies. The praise is gushing and self-promoting, if not always truthful: A Trump speech one day is usually followed by a news outlet fact-checking his statements the next. About the only claim that can't be debunked is Trump's messy Mother's Day shoutout, in which he said his late mother-in-law was looking down from heaven and complimenting the size of the crowd (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Maybe "Long Island Medium" Theresa Caputo can speak to that one. In the meantime, there are plenty of other dubious rally-related statements to excavate.

Advertisement