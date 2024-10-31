Channing Tatum's Post Before Zoe Kravitz Split News Is So Confusing
One of Hollywood's power couples just called it quits, and fans are reeling from the news, but one insider told People it might have been a long time coming. Just hours after Channing Tatum took to Instagram Stories with a post mentioning his fiancée, reports surfaced that he and Zoë Kravitz were splitting up after three years together.
On October 29, Tatum shared one of Dave Bautista's posts promoting their upcoming movie, "Alpha Gang." The post was simply a screenshot of Deadline's reporting on the film's casting — not particularly newsworthy in itself since Tatum and Kravitz are both set to star in the ensemble film. But with the benefit of hindsight, fans started reading between the lines. That's because no more than a few hours after Tatum posted it, People reported that the two A-listers were going their separate ways, according to multiple sources.
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz grew apart
People didn't initially provide any details beyond the news that the couple had split, but fans couldn't help but notice how jarring the timing of the announcement was after Tatum's Instagram post. The breakup seemingly came out of the blue, since over the years neither of them has ever hinted that they were having problems.
In fact, just a day before posting the Deadline article, on October 28, Tatum posted a few photos on Instagram from the set of a film, writing, "Man, on set today in a prison. Let's just say it's making me very very grateful for my life." That doesn't sound like someone on the cusp of breaking up with their fiancée.
Even wilder, the news comes almost one year to the day after People first reported that they'd gotten engaged in the first place. On October 30, 2023, the outlet revealed that Kravitz had been seen at a Halloween party wearing a shiny new engagement ring.
So what happened? If you're hoping for a juicy Hollywood scandal, you might be out of luck. An insider later told People that there wasn't any one reason for the breakup, saying: "They haven't been on the same page and grew apart."
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz seemed in love until the end
By all accounts, Tatum and Kravitz were the perfect couple. They reportedly met while filming "Blink Twice," Kravitz's directorial debut, in 2021. They were spotted together several times after that before making their relationship official, and insiders claimed they were head over heels for each other.
One source told People that year, "They spent the weekend in NYC, strolled around the city, met up with friends. [...] They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry."
Fast forward three years, and they were apparently going strong. They've spent the last few months doing the publicity rounds for "Blink Twice," participating in joint interviews, and basically acting like the cutest couple ever.
In August 2024, they made their red carpet debut for the film's premiere and continued to gush about their relationship. Kravitz said about Tatum, "I mean, I think that art is our love language. I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other" (via People). Since their breakup was made public, neither actor has made a public statement, so fans will just have to speculate what "growing apart" really means.