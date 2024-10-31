Channing Tatum's Post Before Zoe Kravitz Split News Is So Confusing

People didn't initially provide any details beyond the news that the couple had split, but fans couldn't help but notice how jarring the timing of the announcement was after Tatum's Instagram post. The breakup seemingly came out of the blue, since over the years neither of them has ever hinted that they were having problems.

In fact, just a day before posting the Deadline article, on October 28, Tatum posted a few photos on Instagram from the set of a film, writing, "Man, on set today in a prison. Let's just say it's making me very very grateful for my life." That doesn't sound like someone on the cusp of breaking up with their fiancée.

Even wilder, the news comes almost one year to the day after People first reported that they'd gotten engaged in the first place. On October 30, 2023, the outlet revealed that Kravitz had been seen at a Halloween party wearing a shiny new engagement ring.

So what happened? If you're hoping for a juicy Hollywood scandal, you might be out of luck. An insider later told People that there wasn't any one reason for the breakup, saying: "They haven't been on the same page and grew apart."

