Everything We Know About Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz's Breakup

After three years of seeming like the ideal power couple, Zoe Kravtiz and Channing Tatum called it quits at the end of October 2024. Although there were signs their engagement was never meant to last, many fans were sad to hear about the split just one year after the pair planned to take their relationship to the next level. The news was especially surprising given Tatum's September 2024 Instagram post featuring a photo of Kravitz sleeping in his lap on Instagram. The post was endearingly captioned: "Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever."

Advertisement

However, as a source explained to People, the couple's love simply fizzled out: "They haven't been on the same page and grew apart." Neither star has publicly addressed the breakup, which is no surprise given how private their connection has been over the years, but details are slowly emerging. Here, we'll reveal everything we know about why these two performers have gone their separate ways.