Everything We Know About Channing Tatum And Zoe Kravitz's Breakup
After three years of seeming like the ideal power couple, Zoe Kravtiz and Channing Tatum called it quits at the end of October 2024. Although there were signs their engagement was never meant to last, many fans were sad to hear about the split just one year after the pair planned to take their relationship to the next level. The news was especially surprising given Tatum's September 2024 Instagram post featuring a photo of Kravitz sleeping in his lap on Instagram. The post was endearingly captioned: "Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever."
However, as a source explained to People, the couple's love simply fizzled out: "They haven't been on the same page and grew apart." Neither star has publicly addressed the breakup, which is no surprise given how private their connection has been over the years, but details are slowly emerging. Here, we'll reveal everything we know about why these two performers have gone their separate ways.
The breakup may be a matter of timing
It's impossible to know what really goes on behind closed doors in celebrity pairings, but "Today With Hoda & Jenna" co-host Jenna Bush Hagar offered her own take on why Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz split right before Halloween. On the October 30 episode, Hagar (via Us Weekly) hypothesized that the couple may simply be following a trend that impacts many other romances: "This is uncuffing season. We're gonna say it right here. This season of October is uncuffing season." She went on to explain that breaking up in late October absolves partners from spending the holidays with each other's families, conjuring a funny image of Tatum dining with Kravitz's famous father: "We've got Thanksgiving, where [Tatum] would be sitting with [Zoë's dad] Lenny [Kravitz] in his leather, saying the prayer and such. You know, that's hard."
Hagar's theory may seem a little far-fetched, but there is some evidence to support it. For example, counseling professor Michelle Kerulis told Refinery29 that the holiday season makes it easy for people to question the future of their unions, and the pressure to be present for major family events can make a breakup feel like the right choice. Kerulis also uses a Thanksgiving example, saying: "When one person is not as into the relationship as the other, Thanksgiving seems like the ideal time to call it quits."
Their working relationship appears to be stronger than their romance
Although Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum make an undeniably cute couple, it appears they may function better as costars than lovers. After all, Kravitz and Chatum first met in person while working together on the film, "Blink Twice," and it was their stellar professional connection that eventually bloomed into romance. As Kravitz told People: "I mean, I think that art is our love language. I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other." That shared love doesn't appear to have been enough to keep their engagement alive, but it's the ideal basis for a positive, productive working relationship.
Even just a few short hours before their breakup went public, it seemed that Tatum and Kravitz may have been headed back to their roots by prioritizing their professional relationship over their personal one. Tatum posted an Instagram story featuring a link to a Deadline report about "Alpha Gang," a film he is set to star in alongside Kravitz and several other actors. By comparison, Tatum has remained mum about the breakup, suggesting that he'd rather focus his energy on the creative endeavor he and Kravitz are now pursuing. Perhaps working on the film together will help ease the heartache of their canceled engagement.