Where Tom Parker Bowles Stands With The Royal Family

Acclaimed food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles has an interesting relationship with England's royal family. As the son of Queen Camilla and stepson of King Charles III, Bowles finds himself on the outskirts of the monarchy. And while Bowles seems to get on just fine with the family his mother married into, he's also made it abundantly clear that he does not consider himself royalty.

"We live in 2024 and blended families — it's a little bit different from the days of Victoria and Edward. If they're happy then we're happy and that's where it all starts from," Bowles told People. Bowles himself has two children with his wife Sara Buys, whom he separated from in 2018. The author of "Cooking and the Crown" says his kids "adore" not only Queen Camilla, but also King Charles. "He has been a wonderful step-grandfather," Bowles shared.

However, during the People interview, Bowles also confirmed that (despite reports to the contrary) he has yet to attend the royal family's annual Christmas holiday at Sandringham House in Norfolk. "We are married in, we are not the royal family — I've never for one second said that," he said. "I find everyone incredibly nice and friendly and we've know them all for a long time. ... That's not to say myself and the children spend running around palaces." According to Bowles, there's a very simple reason for that: "I have my own job and the children have school."

