Where Tom Parker Bowles Stands With The Royal Family
Acclaimed food writer and critic Tom Parker Bowles has an interesting relationship with England's royal family. As the son of Queen Camilla and stepson of King Charles III, Bowles finds himself on the outskirts of the monarchy. And while Bowles seems to get on just fine with the family his mother married into, he's also made it abundantly clear that he does not consider himself royalty.
"We live in 2024 and blended families — it's a little bit different from the days of Victoria and Edward. If they're happy then we're happy and that's where it all starts from," Bowles told People. Bowles himself has two children with his wife Sara Buys, whom he separated from in 2018. The author of "Cooking and the Crown" says his kids "adore" not only Queen Camilla, but also King Charles. "He has been a wonderful step-grandfather," Bowles shared.
However, during the People interview, Bowles also confirmed that (despite reports to the contrary) he has yet to attend the royal family's annual Christmas holiday at Sandringham House in Norfolk. "We are married in, we are not the royal family — I've never for one second said that," he said. "I find everyone incredibly nice and friendly and we've know them all for a long time. ... That's not to say myself and the children spend running around palaces." According to Bowles, there's a very simple reason for that: "I have my own job and the children have school."
How Tom Parker Bowles joined the extended royal family
Decades before she became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, Camilla Shand married a British Army officer by the name of Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Their son Tom Parker Bowles was born in 1974, followed by their daughter Laura Parker Bowles — now Laura Lopes — in 1978.
During the 1980s, then-Prince Charles — who was married to Princess Diana at the time — began a highly-publicized affair with Camilla. (Charles and Camilla had previously been involved on-and-off prior to their respective first marriages.) Camilla and her first husband ultimately got divorced in 1995, while Charles and Diana split the following year. Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005, meaning Charles was now Tom and Laura's stepfather. Charles and Camilla became King and Queen Consort following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Charles' mother) in 2022.
Per People, Tom Parker Bowles' son Freddy was even involved in King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation ceremony last year. Freddy was joined by his cousins Louis and Gus, Laura Lopes' twin sons.