What Kamala Harris Is Really Like, According To A Former Employee

Politicians are often dehumanized to the point where people forget that they are just normal folks with high-profile jobs. Kamala Harris' former employee, Jeff Rabkin, seems determined to give Americans a glimpse at the untold truth of Harris and he sketches a very reassuring picture.

Harris has made plenty of history throughout her career, and those who have worked alongside her in the past have pointed out that she has the perfect personality for the job. In an opinion piece he wrote for The Hill, Rabkin said Harris is someone who is well-versed in making difficult decisions under pressure. "When I worked with her, I saw Olympic-level strength and resilience, truly the kind you expect in professional athletes. It's what let her handle the constant pressure-cooker that is the job of the state attorney general," Rabkin wrote. "Harris was routinely confronted with the need to make choices that were both difficult and high stakes." Rabkin added that Harris doesn't see the world through rose-colored glasses — she's a realist, but she doesn't lack empathy and has a strong moral code.

A friend of Harris and a former prosecutor, Amy Resner, offered similar praise. While speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Resner said Harris has always been someone who fights for those who can't defend themselves. "For Kamala, practicing law was always about protecting the vulnerable and giving the victims a voice," Resner shared (via NPR).