What Kamala Harris Is Really Like, According To A Former Employee
Politicians are often dehumanized to the point where people forget that they are just normal folks with high-profile jobs. Kamala Harris' former employee, Jeff Rabkin, seems determined to give Americans a glimpse at the untold truth of Harris and he sketches a very reassuring picture.
Harris has made plenty of history throughout her career, and those who have worked alongside her in the past have pointed out that she has the perfect personality for the job. In an opinion piece he wrote for The Hill, Rabkin said Harris is someone who is well-versed in making difficult decisions under pressure. "When I worked with her, I saw Olympic-level strength and resilience, truly the kind you expect in professional athletes. It's what let her handle the constant pressure-cooker that is the job of the state attorney general," Rabkin wrote. "Harris was routinely confronted with the need to make choices that were both difficult and high stakes." Rabkin added that Harris doesn't see the world through rose-colored glasses — she's a realist, but she doesn't lack empathy and has a strong moral code.
A friend of Harris and a former prosecutor, Amy Resner, offered similar praise. While speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Resner said Harris has always been someone who fights for those who can't defend themselves. "For Kamala, practicing law was always about protecting the vulnerable and giving the victims a voice," Resner shared (via NPR).
Several of Kamala's former co-workers say she'll be an excellent president
Joe Biden was quick to endorse Kamala Harris as his replacement when he dropped out of the 2024 presidential election, and he was just the first of her colleagues to do so. Speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Amy Resner told the crowd that Harris was "a remarkable prosecutor and she will be a remarkable president" (via NPR). Former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who previously worked alongside Harris, echoed Resner's sentiments at the convention. "For as long as I have known her Kamala Harris has always taken principled positions and never wavered," she said.
Speaking to Spectrum News 1, criminal prosecutor Maggy Krell, a former colleague of Harris' during her time as a prosecutor at the California Department of Justice, said one would be hard-pressed to find someone more worthy of the Oval Office. "Kamala Harris is tough as nails," Krell said, adding that having Harris running for office would secure a bright future for the American people. "I'm confident that she can win and I'm really confident in the kind of leader that she'll be because I've already seen it."
Harris' former employee, Jeff Rabkin, agreed. In the piece he wrote for The Hill, he praised Harris for her humanity and strong opposition to antisemitism and extremism, assuring Americans that she would put them first at all costs and work to heal division in the country. "I strongly believe we would be fortunate to have her as our next president," Rabkin concluded.