The Stunning Transformation Of Natasha Lyonne

Despite her smiley persona on "Pee-Wee's Playhouse," Natasha Lyonne's early life wasn't all that fun. She had a difficult relationship with her parents and insinuated that they'd pushed her into acting at a young age. "I was an outgoing child. But I don't know if it was something I would have done by choice," she told The New York Times. Lyonne's father, Aaron Braunstein, was a boxing promoter, and her mother, Ivette Buchinger, was a dancer and professional roller skater. They divorced when Lyonne was young, and she became distanced from them as a teenager, living on her own from the age of sixteen.

Advertisement

In a 2024 interview with Telegraph, Lyonne recalled a time when a reporter called to fact-check something her parents had said. "I remember thinking, 'Oh, really, my parents, those two ­f—— loser con artists, you're telling me they maybe told a lie? Thanks for the revelation, all right, good luck with your fact-checking!' and I hung up the phone," the actor quipped.

Lyonne's parents both died in the early 2010s, which produced complex feelings for her. "I think for so many of us that don't have a clean relationship there, it's really complicated, because of course you're destroyed. You just don't have the tools to do it properly," she explained. She also mentioned crying harder after the deaths of musician Lou Reed and filmmaker Nora Ephron, both of whom she had friendships with, than she did when her parents died.

Advertisement