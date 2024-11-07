Get To Know Reba McEntire's Brother Pake

Reba McEntire grew up on her family's 8,000-acre ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma with big dreams of becoming a country music star. McEntire was very close with her sisters, Susie and Alice, as well as her brother, Pake. According to People, their mother, Jacqueline, raised the four siblings to sing and harmonize with each other. They even went so far as to form a group called The Singing McEntires and they would perform at rodeos and nearby clubs.

At the beginning of McEntire's career, Susie and Pake would often sing backup for her. In a 1986 interview with United Press International, Pake spoke more about how this helped him launch his own music career. "After the first six months or so during the first separation of the singing McEntires when she took off and left us behind, we felt a little disappointed but we were still in favor of her going on and being on a contract," he shared. "They didn't want all three of us, they just wanted Reba. And we knew that she could help us when she got her foot in the door. She's helped me tremendously."

After McEntire's career took off, her success rubbed off on Pake, who went solo and enjoyed his own music career.

