Get To Know Reba McEntire's Brother Pake
Reba McEntire grew up on her family's 8,000-acre ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma with big dreams of becoming a country music star. McEntire was very close with her sisters, Susie and Alice, as well as her brother, Pake. According to People, their mother, Jacqueline, raised the four siblings to sing and harmonize with each other. They even went so far as to form a group called The Singing McEntires and they would perform at rodeos and nearby clubs.
At the beginning of McEntire's career, Susie and Pake would often sing backup for her. In a 1986 interview with United Press International, Pake spoke more about how this helped him launch his own music career. "After the first six months or so during the first separation of the singing McEntires when she took off and left us behind, we felt a little disappointed but we were still in favor of her going on and being on a contract," he shared. "They didn't want all three of us, they just wanted Reba. And we knew that she could help us when she got her foot in the door. She's helped me tremendously."
After McEntire's career took off, her success rubbed off on Pake, who went solo and enjoyed his own music career.
Pake McEntire's country music career
In 1986, Pake McEntire signed with RCA Nashville and released his debut album, "Too Old to Grow Up Now." According to American Songwriter, his song "Every Night" peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and "Bad Love" came in at No. 12. Most notably, "Savin' My Love for You" reached No. 3. Later, Pake went on to independently release several additional albums.
In addition to his music career, Pake is passionate about the rodeo and won the 1985 Pendleton Round-Up and the 1990 Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping, according to the Oklahoman. Pake followed in the footsteps of their father, Clark McEntire, who was a World Champion steer roper featured in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. Since retiring, Pake has been running a 1,000-acre ranch near Coalgate, Oklahoma with his three daughters.
From winning roping competitions to coaching "The Voice," the McEntires have a knack for succeeding in whatever they do. As Willard Porter wrote in 1990 for the Oklahoman, "I've been writing about McEntires for 30 years and, it seems to me, this family is often touched by brilliance... It's something that, from time to time, elevates them above the stampeding herd, enabling them, each in his or her own way, to sing a beautiful song, to win big money at a steer roping, to hang in there and compete with strength and dignity."