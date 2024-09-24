Reba McEntire Upgrades Old The Voice Look For Season 26 Premiere & It's Over The Top

Country music sensation Reba McEntire initially turned down a coaching spot on "The Voice," but after appearances on the show as a Battle Advisor and Mega Mentor, she took a full-time coaching spot starting with Season 24. McEntire won Season 25, and she entered the Season 26 premiere riding that high. "The champ is back," McEntire said proudly in the premiere's opening. A clip also showed her being carried in on a throne, wearing a crown and a sash adorned with the phrase, "Voice Winner."

McEntire's "The Voice" Season 26 premiere outfit looked to be a glitzy upgrade from a previous look, perhaps due to the confidence from being the most recent winner. McEntire's white sequined blazer from an earlier season of "The Voice" had a nice shine to it — but it's nothing compared to her white blazer for the Season 26 premiere, adorned with embellished silver sequins and beads on the sleeves, shoulders, and down the front. McEntire paired it with a silver sequined top and big silver hoop earrings — could it possibly be a callback to her certified platinum records so contestants would be compelled to choose her as their coach?

The competition is hotter than ever on "The Voice," with veteran coaches McEntire and Gwen Stefani facing off against brand-new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. Although some "The Voice" fans previously wanted Stefani off the show, she's determined and vying for victory just like her fellow coaches.

