Reba McEntire Upgrades Old The Voice Look For Season 26 Premiere & It's Over The Top
Country music sensation Reba McEntire initially turned down a coaching spot on "The Voice," but after appearances on the show as a Battle Advisor and Mega Mentor, she took a full-time coaching spot starting with Season 24. McEntire won Season 25, and she entered the Season 26 premiere riding that high. "The champ is back," McEntire said proudly in the premiere's opening. A clip also showed her being carried in on a throne, wearing a crown and a sash adorned with the phrase, "Voice Winner."
McEntire's "The Voice" Season 26 premiere outfit looked to be a glitzy upgrade from a previous look, perhaps due to the confidence from being the most recent winner. McEntire's white sequined blazer from an earlier season of "The Voice" had a nice shine to it — but it's nothing compared to her white blazer for the Season 26 premiere, adorned with embellished silver sequins and beads on the sleeves, shoulders, and down the front. McEntire paired it with a silver sequined top and big silver hoop earrings — could it possibly be a callback to her certified platinum records so contestants would be compelled to choose her as their coach?
The competition is hotter than ever on "The Voice," with veteran coaches McEntire and Gwen Stefani facing off against brand-new coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé. Although some "The Voice" fans previously wanted Stefani off the show, she's determined and vying for victory just like her fellow coaches.
'The Voice' might be TV's friendliest competition show
Unlike the cutthroat side of reality TV competitions, "The Voice" may be one of the friendliest competition shows to exist. Sure, the coaches are battling each other to build the best team, and they aren't afraid to play dirty — for instance, some coaches during the Season 26 premiere used the "Block" button on one of their fellow coaches. However, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé put the "friendly" in friendly competition. They evidently love what they do and enjoy spending time with each other. Funny moments where they goofed off between auditions felt more like theater kids having fun backstage instead of fierce competitors trying to take each other down. It's the kind of positive, conflict-light reality competition show that people will love (and need in a time when everything else on TV seems to be trying to make everyone angry).
Still, "The Voice" is a competition at its core. And McEntire proved that she's serious about it when she utilized a new button during the premiere: the "Coach Replay." With that, McEntire was able to make one of the contestants very happy by picking them for her team even after their audition had already concluded. The premiere of "The Voice" was full of many other feel-good moments, with the coaches providing positive feedback even for the contestants they didn't pick. It's gearing up to be a great season!
