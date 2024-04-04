Get To Know Reba McEntire's Sisters, Susie And Alice

Reba McEntire lives an incredibly lavish life these days, benefitting from the success of her career as a country singer, TV personality, actor, and author. The stunningly transformed McEntire hasn't always had a multi-millionaire lifestyle, but she did grow up big on an 8,000-acre Oklahoma ranch alongside her three siblings: Alice Foran, Pake McEntire, and Susie McEntire-Eaton. Even though she's made it big, these familial relationships continue to be super important to her.

"We were taught that materialistic things aren't that important—family is," Reba told Jesus Calling. "All that other stuff can go away in a heartbeat. But you better hang on to the relationship with your family. Especially your siblings." The "I'm a Survivor" singer has raised a family of her own, with her son Shelby Blackstone being a racecar driver, but she maintains a positive relationship with each of her siblings. In fact, her bond with her sisters is especially heartwarming.

Long-time fans of the country star might remember that her two sisters and their late mother, Jackie McEntire, collaborated with Reba on her 2017 gospel album, "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope." The four women sang together on the track "I'll Fly Away," marking their religious roots and deep, but lighthearted bond. "[It was] too much fun," Reba told Nash Country Daily (via K-Bull). "We were just silly as we could be."