Get To Know Reba McEntire's Sisters, Susie And Alice
Reba McEntire lives an incredibly lavish life these days, benefitting from the success of her career as a country singer, TV personality, actor, and author. The stunningly transformed McEntire hasn't always had a multi-millionaire lifestyle, but she did grow up big on an 8,000-acre Oklahoma ranch alongside her three siblings: Alice Foran, Pake McEntire, and Susie McEntire-Eaton. Even though she's made it big, these familial relationships continue to be super important to her.
"We were taught that materialistic things aren't that important—family is," Reba told Jesus Calling. "All that other stuff can go away in a heartbeat. But you better hang on to the relationship with your family. Especially your siblings." The "I'm a Survivor" singer has raised a family of her own, with her son Shelby Blackstone being a racecar driver, but she maintains a positive relationship with each of her siblings. In fact, her bond with her sisters is especially heartwarming.
Long-time fans of the country star might remember that her two sisters and their late mother, Jackie McEntire, collaborated with Reba on her 2017 gospel album, "Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope." The four women sang together on the track "I'll Fly Away," marking their religious roots and deep, but lighthearted bond. "[It was] too much fun," Reba told Nash Country Daily (via K-Bull). "We were just silly as we could be."
Alice Foran 'is the rock' of the family according to Reba
Reba McEntire's oldest sibling, Alice Foran, has largely lived her life in private outside of her connection to her big-name sister. She previously worked as the county director of the Atoka, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, though it's unclear what her current occupation is. Foran is also a loving wife and mother, having four kids — Vince, Garett, Trevor, and Haley–with her husband Robert Foran.
In McEntire's 1995 memoir, "Reba: My Story," the country star shared some insight into her oldest sister's sibling dynamic. "Alice is the rock," she wrote. "The one you can call at three in the morning, and she'll always be ready to help in any way." Susie McEntire-Eaton echoed this sentiment in a podcast interview the three sisters gave with Jesus Calling Podcast. Susie, the youngest McEntire sibling, recalled the trouble she was having during her first marriage and the financial helping hand that Alice was quick to lend.
"I didn't take it, but you were always taking care of us," she said. "For some reason, I could go to you before I could go to my mama in many instances." Alice, for her part, takes no issue with the portrait of herself as the reliable big sister. "I was always meant to be a mama," she told her sisters. "And I practiced on y'all, you know, disciplined you and took the responsibility."
Susie McEntire-Eaton is also a singer
Reba isn't the only musical star in her family, as Susie McEntire-Eaton is also a noteworthy artist. The youngest of the McEntire siblings is a gospel singer who started her musical journey alongside her sister. When they were teenagers, Reba, Susie, and their brother Pake formed "The Singing McEntires" and performed together at local Oklahoma spots. Once McEntire-Eaton graduated from Oklahoma State University, she joined her then-established country-singing sister in her musical endeavors, traveling with Reba on tour and joining her for broadcasted performances.
She credits this experience as eventually helping her to break out into her solo gospel career, which she kicked off in 1984, touring the country with her first husband and their children to spread their Christian message. Due to the emotional abuse she faced, McEntire-Eaton's first marriage ended in divorce, making her a single mother of three before she married Mark Eaton in 2009. In her musical career, she has released over 20 albums, reached #1 on the Positive Country radio charts, and been recognized by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. McEntire-Eaton also became a co-host of RFDtv's "Cowboy Church," channeling her family's ranching roots.
Through all of this, her bond with her two sisters has seemingly remained strong. "Sisters are good for lots of things, and I really feel sorry for women who don't have a sister," she said during the McEntires' Jesus Calling interview. "So I just wanted to say that, how much both of you have influenced my life for the better."