Willow Smith Lives A Glamorously Lavish Life

Willow Smith has always had an interest in fashion, and it started at home. "We would just be so rambunctious with our clothing choices. And when we were old enough to start dressing ourselves, my mom was like, 'Are you sure you want to go out like that?' And me and Jaden would be like, 'You know what? Yes.' And she'd totally accept it," Willow told Interview Magazine of her mother Jada Pinkett Smith's support of her fashion choices. "I feel like that's where most of our confidence comes from. Because we weren't told, 'Oh, you don't look good in that. You look crazy. People are gonna think this about you.' Like, obviously, that was going to be happening regardless, but it wasn't like that ruled what we did or the choices that we made."

That confidence transferred into legitimate career opportunities in the fashion industry. When Willow was just 14 years old, the young star signed with The Society, a notable modeling agency that has represented talents such as Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima. One of Willow's very first ad campaigns was with Marc Jacobs, and she's only continued to find work with designers. In 2020, Willow was the face of an ad campaign for a Mugler perfume Alien Goddess, and in 2024, she modeled for Acne Studios, showing off the pieces she designed in collaboration with the fashion house. Opportunities abound for children whose parents are famous.