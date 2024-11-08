Willow Smith Lives A Glamorously Lavish Life
Willow Smith has grown up to be gorgeous. The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow has made space for herself in the music and fashion industries, and she's become an entrepreneur along the way. But Willow's rise wasn't without a jumpstart. Thanks to her two incredibly famous parents, Willow has gotten unique opportunities since she was a child, all playing a part in her rise to superstardom.
Willow's ascension hasn't included the financial struggles that many artists face, either. While Willow is worth a lot from her accomplishments now, Will and Jada Pinkett live an insanely glamorous life, and Willow always has, too — even if simply by association. Parties, fashion shows, movie premieres, beautiful homes, and designer clothing were a birthright for Willow — it's just a little more apparent now that she's older. Take a closer look inside Willow's glamorously lavish life.
Willow Smith has always lived in stunning homes
Most people never even live in a single multi-million-dollar property, but Willow Smith has already lived in multiple. The young star spent much of her childhood living in a 25,000-square-foot California mansion with her parents and siblings. The Mediterranean style home boasts a gourmet kitchen, unique movie room, recording studio, and a room just for the pool table. And the exterior is just as impressive, if not more so. The house sits on 150 acres of land — an enormous property anywhere, but especially in Southern California — and offers gorgeous views and a great pool. "It keeps on changing as we get older and understand how we really live in it. But whatever it becomes, the craftsmanship will always represent our union and the love of our family," Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow's mother, told Architectural Digest of the familial home.
As an adult, Willow has lived in multiple other luxury homes. In 2017, she moved into a $4 million Hidden Hills mansion with her brother Jaden Smith, marking the first time she didn't live with her parents. "It's funny, they're not around, but they are!" Jada said to Haute Living of Willow and Jaden's venture into adult living. "I don't even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he's away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick." Just a few years later, Willow moved out of the home with her brother and into a Malibu home worth a reported $3.1 million.
She goes on lavish vacations
"We like to spend our life in the interesting places where the inexplicable resides," Willow Smith once told her friend St. Vincent for a piece in Interview Magazine. Willow was definitely correct in saying that she spends her life in interesting places. Perhaps what's more accurate is that she spends her life in expensive places, especially when she's on vacation. The young star has been spotted vacationing in multiple luxurious destinations throughout her life. In 2018, for example, Willow and her family jetted off for an Italian holiday on the Amalfi Coast. Given Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Trey Smith, and Jaden Smith were all in attendance for the trip, airfare alone was a major expense.
The following summer, Willow and her family returned to Italy for their family vacation, that time opting for Sardinia over Amalfi, and Willow brought along her then-boyfriend, Tyler Cole. While in Sardinia, another lavish destination, the Smiths spent ample time on a yacht. Though it's unclear exactly how long the famous family was on the boat, it certainly wasn't cheap. While yacht rentals vary wildly in price, the common denominator is that they're expensive — a day's fees can range anywhere from $500 to more than $15,000. Willow likely didn't foot the bill herself, as she was vacationing with her parents, but someone with the last name Smith forked over a small fortune for their European getaway.
Willow Smith is no stranger to wearing designer clothes
If Willow Smith is spotted in public, she's most likely wearing something very expensive. Back in 2019, the young star wore a pair of Louis Vuitton Archlight boots to the designer's fashion show in Paris. The boots aren't for sale by the designer anymore, but they are available secondhand for around $600. And in 2022, Willow sported a Stella McCartney look to the premiere of the film "Emancipation," which starred her father, Will Smith. If Willow were to wear something similar from Stella McCartney today, she'd likely spend about $1,000 on the pants and at least $2,000 on the top.
In 2024, Willow's collection with the fashion house Acne Studios debuted, giving Willow a whole new slate of self-designed designer pieces to wear. "I feel Acne Studios is very much embracing minimalism while also incorporating these really beautiful shapes and asymmetrical cuts, which I've always gravitated towards personally. They are also super comfortable pieces, from the denim to the leather, and that's not always the case in fashion," Willow told Highsnobiety of the collaboration. Given that Willow helped design the Acne Studios pieces, she likely didn't have to pay full price for anything — if she had to pay at all — but if she were to purchase the clothing, she'd be shelling out quite a bit. The least expensive piece in Willow's Acne Studios collection is a bracelet that sells for $500, while the most expensive is a fur coat that sells for $4,500. "I am always interested in creating and collaborating, and I had so much fun on this campaign," Willow contined.
She's been modeling for designers since she was a kid
Willow Smith has always had an interest in fashion, and it started at home. "We would just be so rambunctious with our clothing choices. And when we were old enough to start dressing ourselves, my mom was like, 'Are you sure you want to go out like that?' And me and Jaden would be like, 'You know what? Yes.' And she'd totally accept it," Willow told Interview Magazine of her mother Jada Pinkett Smith's support of her fashion choices. "I feel like that's where most of our confidence comes from. Because we weren't told, 'Oh, you don't look good in that. You look crazy. People are gonna think this about you.' Like, obviously, that was going to be happening regardless, but it wasn't like that ruled what we did or the choices that we made."
That confidence transferred into legitimate career opportunities in the fashion industry. When Willow was just 14 years old, the young star signed with The Society, a notable modeling agency that has represented talents such as Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima. One of Willow's very first ad campaigns was with Marc Jacobs, and she's only continued to find work with designers. In 2020, Willow was the face of an ad campaign for a Mugler perfume Alien Goddess, and in 2024, she modeled for Acne Studios, showing off the pieces she designed in collaboration with the fashion house. Opportunities abound for children whose parents are famous.
Willow Smith signed a record deal at nine years old
In 2010, Willow Smith took the world by storm when she released her debut single "Whip My Hair." The song quickly catapulted Willow from regular nepo baby to early 2010s music icon. Although Smith became a bit ashamed of the song as she aged, she's since come around to it again, fully embracing the hit for all that it gave her. "I kind of just had a huge 'aha' and was like, 'Yo, don't condemn this side of your life because it gave you a foundation and a platform and a fan base of so many loving individuals who have been by my side through this whole crazy, topsy-turvy journey that I've had. Now, I would never take it back,'" Smith told L'Officiel.
And Smith isn't kidding when she says "Whip My Hair" gave her a platform. At just nine years old, the young star signed a record deal with Roc Nation, the record label founded by Jay-Z. "I heard the record first before I knew that it was recorded by a nine year old and I was like, man that record's a smash. I believe in superstars. I believe on big records on superstars and I think she has both," Jay-Z told Ryan Seacrest in an interview, as reported by Reuters. "When you have that sort of talent, there is no such thing as too young." Since her early foray into the music business, Smith has continued releasing music, with her most popular tune, 2020's "Meet Me At Our Spot," which she recorded with Tyler Cole, going mega-viral on TikTok.
She attends the most exclusive events
Being the daughter of two very famous people has granted Willow Smith attendance at some of Hollywood's most exclusive events on either coast. And it's been that way for a while. In 2010, when she was just 10 years old, Willow was at the premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1" in Los Angeles, a prominent event at the time attended by the stars of the film, as well as celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Bruno Mars, and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Just a few months later, Willow showed up at the 2011 Grammy Awards alongside her parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.
These days, Willow attends even more exclusive events, namely the Met Gala. In 2016, Willow went to the event with her brother Jaden Smith. In 2024, the brother-sister duo attended the Met Gala again, Jaden wearing Thom Browne and Willow sporting Christian Dior (Willow also wore Dior makeup for the occasion). Of all the exclusive events a celebrity can be part of, the Met Gala is one of the most expensive. Individual tickets reportedly cost $75,000, with tables starting at $350,000. While many celebrities don't have to pay for a ticket themselves — they often attend as a guest of a designer who's purchased a table — there are plenty of other costs involved. Many stars have to travel for the event as it's in New York City, so they also have transportation and lodging costs, as well as hair, makeup, and clothing.
Willow Smith wears custom jewelry
Although much of what Willow Smith wears is ready-to-wear, she does don custom pieces now and again. And when she does, she goes all out, particularly with her jewelry. In late 2023, the designer Alligator Jesus showed off a custom grill made for Smith featuring rose gold and diamonds. Since Smith's piece was made just for her, the price she paid has not been disclosed, but given the materials used, it was likely quite expensive. Most of Alligator Jesus' pieces are custom, but there are some standard options available, ranging in price from $150 to $28,000, so it's likely that Smith's grill cost something similar.
Even when the young star isn't wearing custom jewels, she's wearing something pricey. For example, Smith was named a brand ambassador for Cartier in 2020 when the designer released a new slate of Pasha watches, its unisex design. Assuming she got one of the timepieces in the deal, Smith is the proud owner of a watch that ranges in price from $6,750 to $213,000. In 2022, Smith wore some stunning pieces to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Hanging from her ear was a piece made by EÉRA that would cost her about $7,500 if she were to purchase it today, and around her neck was a Salvador Teran Brutalist Obsidian Star vintage choker, similar pieces of which go for nearly $2,000 at auctions.
She started a business when she was a teenager
Jaden Smith and Willow Smith have always been entrepreneurs. Jaden owns his own water company, and when they were teenagers, the siblings started a business together called MSFTS, a gender-fluid clothing line that has since turned into "A Collective Of Individuals Dedicated To Evolving The Consciousness Of Humanity Through Science And Art," per its website. The business has gone through multiple iterations since its inception, and it's even partnered with major businesses like Jay-Z's Roc Nation to release music and other art. "The mission behind MSFTS Music is inspiring. Jaden, Willow and Harry are embracing their individuality and turning it into art. MSFTS Music promotes and believes in freedom of expression and Roc Nation is proud to support and promote that message," Roc Nation's former CEO Jay Brown said to Variety in 2017 of the collaboration. Only the children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are even able to get meetings with Roc Nation executives, much less partner with them.
Willow has partnered with her family on other projects, but she's also gone out on her own in the business world. In 2024, Willow debuted the collection she designed for Moncler, various pieces of outerwear inspired by the young star's love for the outdoors. "I spent a lot of time thinking about the message I wanted to convey with these pieces because I wanted to create a world, not just an aesthetic. Moncler is such an iconic brand. I really wanted to go all out for them, and they made that possible," Willow said of the collection in an interview with Highsnobiety.
Willow Smith has been the face of luxury fashion houses
Long before Willow Smith was designing her own pieces for luxury brands, the young star was leading ad campaigns as the face of various fashion houses. Notably, Smith was the face of Chanel for the company's Fall/Winter 2016 campaign, the photos of which were shot by one of the most iconic names in Chanel history, Karl Lagerfeld. "Being a young African-American woman with dreads, it blows my mind that I'm a Chanel ambassador. Like, how am I a Chanel ambassador? It is so beautiful," Smith said to Teen Vogue of the opportunity. "I'm coming into a new part of my life that is completely unknown, and I'm jumping right in. All I can do from here is continue to shift paradigms and continue to push the envelope further and further. But I am doing it every day just by being myself."
Smith added another ad campaign to her resume in her early 20s. In 2024, Dior announced that Smith had been named Dior Beauty's latest ambassador, and she joined actor Anya Taylor-Joy in an advertisement for the brand's newest foundation. "She is one of the most visionary and daring young women of her generation, of which she is most definitely a major icon," Dior Beauty said of Smith upon the announcement, as reported by Harper's Bazaar Australia.
She has recording equipment at home
Willow Smith grew up with two musicians at home — her parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — and their talents have had a major influence on the young star. As a young woman, Willow is interested in growing as much as she can as a musician. "I just grew up a little bit, and I really am starting to figure out what kind of musician I really want to be ... I need to start practicing more. I need to start really sharpening my musicianship. That's really the vibe of this era and this time in my life is just becoming a better musician," Willow said to Allure.
Luckily for the young star, she has plenty of places where she can grow her talents, including at home. While Willow doesn't appear to have a full recording studio at home like she did while growing up, she does have plenty of instruments and recording equipment at her house. And recording equipment is an investment. Even a small setup with a keyboard, headphones, and microphone can cost thousands. It's unclear exactly how much Willow has invested to be able to record at home, but it's likely been a lot.