It's long been rumored that Donald Trump's favorite child is Ivanka Trump. As he constantly likes to remind us, Donald's relationship with Ivanka is special. Tall, blond, and glamorous, Ivanka has been the apple of her father's eye for years; the former president is seemingly in awe of his eldest daughter's beauty and, as he himself has said, would probably be dating her were it not for their shared DNA. As he waxes lyrical about his statuesque progeny, it's easy to forget that there's a second Trump daughter: Tiffany Trump.

For many years, it appeared that Tiffany was the overlooked Trump child. Even Donald Trump Jr., who seems stuck in the shadow of his father (Donald once lamented that his namesake could grow up to be a loser), seems to rank higher than Tiffany in the Trump family pecking order. He has, of course, been active in his father's political campaigns and is reportedly responsible for Donald's friendship with running mate J.D. Vance. And while his other kids were often photographed front and center with the Donald in family portraits, Tiffany was almost always relegated to background player.

But with Tiffany making appearances at her dad's hush money trial and the 2024 Republican National Convention, it seems that she may be the forgotten daughter no more. Let's take a look inside Donald Trump's relationship with his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump.

