JD Vance's Bizarre Anti-Aging Praise For Trump Couldn't Be More Delusional
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was featured on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on October 31, 2024, and not only did Vance discuss how well Donald Trump has aged, but Joe Rogan also seemed to agree that Trump looks fairly young, a notion that the general public would most likely not agree with. Vance and Trump have a complicated relationship, so it makes sense that he is trying to suck up to his running mate by complimenting his appearance.
Vance, who served some time in the military, was announced as Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election in July 2024. In a post on his own social media service, Truth Social, Trump detailed his decision to choose Vance as his pick for VP. "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote.
About eight minutes into the episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Vance begins to discuss how, after being around the former president for hours on end, he decided that Trump's appearance is youthful. He continues on, stating that while most presidents appear to have aged decades in just a few years, Trump looks like he has aged in reverse. Trump was born on June 14, 1946, which means he would be the oldest person to be elected into office as President of the United States.
What did JD Vance actually say about Donald Trump's aging process?
While speaking to Joe Rogan about Donald Trump, JD Vance said, "One of the first times that I spent a long amount of time with Trump was in 2021 and I was thinking about running for the Senate so I was down in Mar-a-Lago talking to him, and my initial reaction upon seeing him was 'oh my god, you look really good, you actually look healthier now than you did six years ago. Normally presidents age very very badly.'"
Rogan also discussed how he believes Trump's appearance hasn't changed in years. "Everybody's watched presidents, especially, age radically, dramatically. Everyone but Trump," Rogan declared. "Dude just didn't age. It's so strange. It's like it barely affected him. Everybody else is like, like they're getting radiation sickness and he gets out of there and looks exactly the same." Trump has gone through many transformations over the years, but to claim he is aging backward won't sit well with most people.
While some citizens are worried about Trump's competency due to his age, the former president seems to consider himself still somewhat young. While speaking in Lancaster, Pennsylvania at a town hall, Trump stated, "I'm not 80, and I'm not that close to 80." While Trump, Vance, and his supporters seem to think the sky's the limit for Trump despite his age, many others deem the former president unfit to serve another term.