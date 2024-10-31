JD Vance's Bizarre Anti-Aging Praise For Trump Couldn't Be More Delusional

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance was featured on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on October 31, 2024, and not only did Vance discuss how well Donald Trump has aged, but Joe Rogan also seemed to agree that Trump looks fairly young, a notion that the general public would most likely not agree with. Vance and Trump have a complicated relationship, so it makes sense that he is trying to suck up to his running mate by complimenting his appearance.

Vance, who served some time in the military, was announced as Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election in July 2024. In a post on his own social media service, Truth Social, Trump detailed his decision to choose Vance as his pick for VP. "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump wrote.

About eight minutes into the episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Vance begins to discuss how, after being around the former president for hours on end, he decided that Trump's appearance is youthful. He continues on, stating that while most presidents appear to have aged decades in just a few years, Trump looks like he has aged in reverse. Trump was born on June 14, 1946, which means he would be the oldest person to be elected into office as President of the United States.

