What We Know About JD Vance's Time In The Military

In the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, a national Ipsos survey revealed 47% of Americans viewed military experience among their top two preferences for elected officials. This was good news for Donald Trump's chosen running mate, JD Vance, who joined the Marine Corps after high school in 2003 as a combat correspondent. After a dig at opponent Tim Walz's 24-year army record, his role earned Vance the nickname "Sergeant Scribbles" online. But who is Sergeant Scribbles, really? Though he saw no actual combat, his four years of military service warrant a closer look.

Advertisement

When Vance first enlisted, he had taken his stepfather's surname and was going by James. D Hamel. The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed him in North Carolina before deploying him to Iraq. But as explained in his future bestseller "Hillbilly Elegy," he "was lucky to escape any real fighting." He later wrote in an article for The Lamp: "I left for Iraq in 2005, a young idealist committed to spreading democracy and liberalism to the backward nations of the world. I returned in 2006, skeptical of the war and the ideology that underpinned it." This doctrinal shift would go on to inform his future politics; on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said: "I gotta be honest with you, I don't really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another" (via Facebook).

Advertisement