Trump Proves Kamala Harris' Debate Jab About His Rallies Is Still Stuck In His Craw

If there's one thing you can be sure about when it comes to Donald Trump, it's that he doesn't forget the negative things people say about him. Even two months after Kamala Harris knocked him for how many people dip out of his rallies way before they're finished due to "exhaustion and boredom," it's clear her comments are still ringing in his ears. He's claimed on numerous occasions that he has the best rallies, there's never an empty seat, and nobody ever leaves early. Unfortunately for Trump, proof of empty seats at his rallies has been shown before.

At a rally in Glendale, Arizona on October 31, 2024, Trump felt the need to bring up his campaign stop success once again. From the stage, he mentioned Harris' comments directly and rejected them, insisting to the crowd once again that not only do people show up in droves, they stay for the duration. He then discussed what he would do if people left by saying: "And you know what, if I saw people leaving, do you know what I'd do? 'Ladies and gentlemen, we're gonna make America great again, goodbye everybody.' And everybody would be happy, nobody would leave. But we don't have to do that, nobody leaves, it's a love fest. It's never happened before. This has never happened before" (via Newsweek). This is despite video evidence of people leaving Trump's rallies surfacing online. Nevertheless, his continued need to set the record straight as he sees it proves just how stuck on his running mate's comments he still is.

