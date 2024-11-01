Trump Proves Kamala Harris' Debate Jab About His Rallies Is Still Stuck In His Craw
If there's one thing you can be sure about when it comes to Donald Trump, it's that he doesn't forget the negative things people say about him. Even two months after Kamala Harris knocked him for how many people dip out of his rallies way before they're finished due to "exhaustion and boredom," it's clear her comments are still ringing in his ears. He's claimed on numerous occasions that he has the best rallies, there's never an empty seat, and nobody ever leaves early. Unfortunately for Trump, proof of empty seats at his rallies has been shown before.
At a rally in Glendale, Arizona on October 31, 2024, Trump felt the need to bring up his campaign stop success once again. From the stage, he mentioned Harris' comments directly and rejected them, insisting to the crowd once again that not only do people show up in droves, they stay for the duration. He then discussed what he would do if people left by saying: "And you know what, if I saw people leaving, do you know what I'd do? 'Ladies and gentlemen, we're gonna make America great again, goodbye everybody.' And everybody would be happy, nobody would leave. But we don't have to do that, nobody leaves, it's a love fest. It's never happened before. This has never happened before" (via Newsweek). This is despite video evidence of people leaving Trump's rallies surfacing online. Nevertheless, his continued need to set the record straight as he sees it proves just how stuck on his running mate's comments he still is.
Claims about campaign stops in the 2024 presidential election
Donald Trump has always been very vocal about the number of people he supposedly draws in. It's a smart political move in general, publishing huge numbers for events makes a candidate look incredibly popular. Unfortunately, several of Trump's claims about his rallies have been proven false, and it doesn't take looking further than a month or two back to prove this. Trump claimed his event in Coachella Valley and reported over 100,000 people attended. The permit issued for the event capped capacity at 15,000, however, so even if it was sold out, there's no chance of it reaching anywhere near that number. Trump also listed off attendance numbers for several rallies while making a speech in Michigan, but each of the four figures he gave was inaccurate by a sizable margin— about 20 to 25%.
Last month, Kamala Harris delivered another zinger at Donald Trump's constant inflation of his rally attendance numbers, but she isn't immune to doing the same thing. At a Las Vegas rally on October 29, she talked about her prior event that gave her 'closing arguments' at the Ellipse on October 29. She said, "You may have seen [that] I talked in Washington, D.C., the other day. You know, he likes to compare crowds. I had 100,000 people there," and laughed to emphasize the point (via Newsweek). While it was meant as another dig at the former president, her own campaign reported only 75,000 people were at the event. And by doing some estimated math, that's about the same margin of inflation that Trump places on his rally attendance.