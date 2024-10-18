Kamala Harris Delivers Another Zinger At Donald Trump's Most Sensitive Subject

Crowd sizes are arguably one of the least important factors that voters should consider when choosing a leader. After all, history shows that even the most evil political figures pulled in massive crowds to hear them speak. Adolf Hitler, for instance, drew over 700,000 loyal supporters during his Party Congress speech in 1934. But Donald Trump's ongoing obsession with crowd size is so persistent and so distorted that fact-checkers have taken it upon themselves to actually compare Kamala Harris's rally attendances with his just to make a point about how ridiculous the former president's posturing is.

Interestingly, reports from Harvard Kennedy School's Ash Center, The New York Times, and Newsweek, among others, reveal that Trump and Harris have generally drawn similar numbers at their 2024 rallies. But what's more important than the numbers is how the former "Apprentice" host's lies about his crowds emphasize Trump's most notorious traits. There's not much difference between the man who once posed as his own publicist to boast about women and the candidate who inflates his popularity at rallies. Trump is also known for his tendency to word-vomit, exaggerate, and compete over trivial matters.

It's hardly surprising, then, that Donald Trump Jr. once admitted his father's idea of acting like a dad was to trip him while skiing just so he could beat his own children.

