Kamala Harris Delivers Another Zinger At Donald Trump's Most Sensitive Subject
Everyone knows that Donald Trump is sensitive about his crowd sizes. The former president often throws out demonstrably false claims about his rallies, goes on lengthy rants about his audience numbers, and even briefly lost his composure during the 2024 presidential debate when Kamala Harris poked fun at the attendance at Trump's events. So, it's no surprise that the VP couldn't resist taking another shot during a Wisconsin rally when a few unruly Trump supporters tried to interrupt her by chanting his name. "Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally," Harris acknowledged, before pausing and telling them, "I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street."
Kamala Harris: Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street pic.twitter.com/tjhbDB9m3R
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 17, 2024
The Democratic candidate's comment is sure to strike a nerve with Trump, whose ego definitely can't handle his dwindling crowd sizes. In a bid to seem highly popular, the divisive politician once claimed that the crowd at his January 6 speech rivaled Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" audience. Of course, a quick fact-check demonstrates just how wildly far off that claim really was. Just to be clear, MLK's crowd was estimated at 200,000 to 250,000 people, while Trump's speech drew around 53,000. Though still impressive, it's nowhere near King's historic numbers.
Are Donald Trump's crowds really bigger than his opponent's?
Crowd sizes are arguably one of the least important factors that voters should consider when choosing a leader. After all, history shows that even the most evil political figures pulled in massive crowds to hear them speak. Adolf Hitler, for instance, drew over 700,000 loyal supporters during his Party Congress speech in 1934. But Donald Trump's ongoing obsession with crowd size is so persistent and so distorted that fact-checkers have taken it upon themselves to actually compare Kamala Harris's rally attendances with his just to make a point about how ridiculous the former president's posturing is.
Interestingly, reports from Harvard Kennedy School's Ash Center, The New York Times, and Newsweek, among others, reveal that Trump and Harris have generally drawn similar numbers at their 2024 rallies. But what's more important than the numbers is how the former "Apprentice" host's lies about his crowds emphasize Trump's most notorious traits. There's not much difference between the man who once posed as his own publicist to boast about women and the candidate who inflates his popularity at rallies. Trump is also known for his tendency to word-vomit, exaggerate, and compete over trivial matters.
It's hardly surprising, then, that Donald Trump Jr. once admitted his father's idea of acting like a dad was to trip him while skiing just so he could beat his own children.