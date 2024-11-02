Melania Trump's Conflicting Stories About Her First Date With Donald Prove It Wasn't All That Memorable
Donald Trump and Melania Trump's relationship has sparked interest ever since their incredibly lavish wedding in 2005, but the details of the pair's first date are up for debate. Melania initially met Donald in 1998 at an event during New York Fashion Week. Donald was allegedly on a date with a different woman at the time that the two first crossed paths. "He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him," the former First Lady told Harper's Bazaar. "I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.'"
According to Melania, she did in fact call Donald, and the two set up a date. Melania told Harper's Bazaar that for that outing, they went to a fancy dinner and then to Moomba, a historic New York City nightclub. Sounds romantic, right?
However, while speaking to Fox News in 2024, Melania's account of her first date with Donald is fairly different. Melania informed Fox News in September 2024 that her first date with Donald consisted of visiting a property the former president was interested in buying, which is a completely different tale than she told Harper's Bazaar, indicating that perhaps the former first lady had trouble recalling the truth of her first date with her husband.
Melania Trump tells contradictory stories but still stands by Donald
Melania Trump told Fox News that her first date with her eventual husband Donald Trump revolved entirely around real estate. "He was combining business with taking [me] on a first date," she said during the interview, though she claimed she didn't mind. "And it was very nice, because we were two of us alone in the car for [an] hour, hour and a half, and it's no other noise, no other people, because at that time, he was already known and a celebrity."
While speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the former first lady stated that the memory of her dinner date and nightclub visit with Donald is fresh in her mind. "It was a great place, wasn't it? I remember that night like it was two months ago," Melania said of Moomba. Because Melania has given two separate stories to two different outlets, the actual story behind the infamous couple's first date is still mostly a mystery.
It isn't clear which story told by Melania is true, but she does seem to stand by her husband. Also while speaking to Fox News, Melania praised her husband and expressed how she holds those who politically lean left responsible for the several assassination attempts on Donald's life. "They only fueling a toxic atmosphere and giving power all of these people that they want to do harm to [Donald]," Melania explained. While Melania may support her husband, the inconsistent retellings of her first date with Donald show that it couldn't have left much of an impression.