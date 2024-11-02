Melania Trump's Conflicting Stories About Her First Date With Donald Prove It Wasn't All That Memorable

Donald Trump and Melania Trump's relationship has sparked interest ever since their incredibly lavish wedding in 2005, but the details of the pair's first date are up for debate. Melania initially met Donald in 1998 at an event during New York Fashion Week. Donald was allegedly on a date with a different woman at the time that the two first crossed paths. "He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him," the former First Lady told Harper's Bazaar. "I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you.'"

According to Melania, she did in fact call Donald, and the two set up a date. Melania told Harper's Bazaar that for that outing, they went to a fancy dinner and then to Moomba, a historic New York City nightclub. Sounds romantic, right?

However, while speaking to Fox News in 2024, Melania's account of her first date with Donald is fairly different. Melania informed Fox News in September 2024 that her first date with Donald consisted of visiting a property the former president was interested in buying, which is a completely different tale than she told Harper's Bazaar, indicating that perhaps the former first lady had trouble recalling the truth of her first date with her husband.