Body Language Expert Tells Us Melania's Tell-Tale Sign She Doesn't Believe Her Own Praise For Donald

Ever since Melania Trump announced that she has a memoir coming out, she's primarily used her social media accounts to advertise the book. The former first lady voiced uncharacteristic support for former President Donald Trump in an excerpt, but it's possible that Melania's praise for Donald isn't always genuine. The List exclusively spoke with Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP, who analyzed two videos of Melania to delve into what she might actually feel.

The first clip from X, formerly known as Twitter, is a snippet from a longer "Fox & Friends" interview Melania did about her book. In it, Melania gives her two cents on why her husband should be elected in 2024. She then said Donald's administration was better than President Joe Biden's. "So I think American people need to decide what they really want," Melania said. She shrugged with one shoulder as she continued, "Maybe some, you know, strong tweets, but everything else great for this country." That shrug was significant, with Brown telling us that was a sign she didn't feel what she said. Brown also referenced the way Melania shook her head after that quote, telling us, "At that point she strengthens her no head shake. The others seem to be her baseline."

Another instance where Brown believed Melania's words weren't her beliefs was when she shrugged with one shoulder once more and said, "He's really a family man." The irony in that statement is that many members of the Trump family have been hit with affair rumors.