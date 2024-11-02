We Gave Lara Trump Ivanka's Eyebrows And It Made All The Difference (Wow)

You've probably heard the term, "eyebrow blindness" by now. This concept suggests that many of us alter our eyebrows and lose sight of how they actually appear — opting, instead, to go along with beauty trends. This seems to be a problem afflicting Lara Trump, who boasts big, boxy eyebrows that look anything but natural. So, what would she look like with a little eyebrow makeover? We put this question to the test, and what better to test it with than the perfectly proportioned brows of her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump?

In the '90s and early aughts, beauty trends favored thin, shaped, and often over-plucked brows. The trend pendulum swung pretty drastically in the 2010s, making room for bushier brows and encouraging folks with thinner brows to fill them in. Since then, the beauty world is getting away from hard and fast rules when it comes to eyebrows. Instead, brows that fit your face are the ideal. Ivanka clearly knows the brows that fit her best; they blend in with her style and frame her face, rather than stealing the spotlight. Lara's, on the other hand, are squared off and clearly drawn-on, and they're more like the overly sculpted and enhanced trendy brows of 2016, rather than something that makes her look her best. We recommend Lara takes a page from Ivanka's book, and until then, some exclusive photo editing by a Static Media photo editor will tide us over.

