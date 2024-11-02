We Gave Lara Trump Ivanka's Eyebrows And It Made All The Difference (Wow)
You've probably heard the term, "eyebrow blindness" by now. This concept suggests that many of us alter our eyebrows and lose sight of how they actually appear — opting, instead, to go along with beauty trends. This seems to be a problem afflicting Lara Trump, who boasts big, boxy eyebrows that look anything but natural. So, what would she look like with a little eyebrow makeover? We put this question to the test, and what better to test it with than the perfectly proportioned brows of her sister-in-law Ivanka Trump?
In the '90s and early aughts, beauty trends favored thin, shaped, and often over-plucked brows. The trend pendulum swung pretty drastically in the 2010s, making room for bushier brows and encouraging folks with thinner brows to fill them in. Since then, the beauty world is getting away from hard and fast rules when it comes to eyebrows. Instead, brows that fit your face are the ideal. Ivanka clearly knows the brows that fit her best; they blend in with her style and frame her face, rather than stealing the spotlight. Lara's, on the other hand, are squared off and clearly drawn-on, and they're more like the overly sculpted and enhanced trendy brows of 2016, rather than something that makes her look her best. We recommend Lara takes a page from Ivanka's book, and until then, some exclusive photo editing by a Static Media photo editor will tide us over.
The subtle brow change transforms Lara's look
It's amazing what just a little eyebrow tweak can do! The difference between Lara Trump's usual brows and Ivanka Trump's brows is subtle. Yet, just a bit of streamlining transforms her whole aesthetic. With Ivanka's brows, Lara looks fresher, more updated, and less weighed down by heavy, boxy eyebrows. The thinner brows frame her face, rather than detracting from it, and while it didn't actually alter the rest of her makeup, her makeup appears softer and more natural.
The Trump family certainly doesn't shy away from caked-on, over-the-top makeup. Former President Donald Trump's affinity for bizarre bronzer only seems to be increasing with time, and his future daughter-in-law Kimberly Guilfoyle has had her fair share of makeup fails. Still, perhaps if other members of the Trump clan emulated Ivanka's makeup routine for guidance, a major family glow-up would be in store, and much less makeup would be wasted in the process.